SAS helps climate innovator link families with global carbon markets

FairClimateFund uses data and AI solutions from SAS and Notilyze to strengthen transparent carbon credit reporting and expand community impact

CARY, N.C., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SAS, a global leader in data and AI, and partner Notilyze, are helping FairClimateFund (FCF) power healthier communities through increased transparency and equity in global carbon markets. Based in the Netherlands, FCF delivers clean cooking solutions to low-income households, helping families move away from open fires and charcoal to healthier, safer cooking alternatives. The CO₂ reduction achieved by switching from charcoal or open fire to a clean cooking solution is calculated as a carbon credit, with one credit representing one ton of CO₂ reduced. FCF's approach is designed to ensure that individual households, particularly women, receive the greatest benefit from the sale of the carbon credits.

SAS and partner Notilyze are helping FairClimateFund power healthier communities through increased transparency and equity in global carbon markets.

For many years, FairClimateFund relied on spreadsheets to manage its data, resulting in an inefficient and time-consuming approach that limited how quickly it could issue and sell carbon credits and thus deliver benefits to households. By gathering and analyzing data more efficiently, FCF knew it could speed up access to cleaner, more equitable resources for global communities. Through the SAS and Notilyze partnership, FCF gained the insight and transparency needed to make smarter, data driven decisions. Digitizing and automating the monitoring and credit verification process reduced costs per credit and ensured that more carbon credit revenue could flow directly to households.

SAS Partner Notilyze created the Notilyze Digital Monitoring, Reporting and Verification (dMRV) platform, built on the cloud native data and AI platform, SAS® Viya®, and running on Notilyze Cloud. This platform helps show exactly how much of the sale of carbon credits goes to participating low-income households. Drawing from three sources of data, including customer data, fuel pellet transactions and cash-back refunds to households, this platform delivers an unmatched level of transparency and reliability for the quality of carbon credit projects.

"Partnering with SAS has allowed us to create solutions that deliver meaningful outcomes at scale," said Eric Mathura, Director Business Development, Notilyze. "By building the Notilyze dMRV platform on SAS Viya, we're able to support our customer in strengthening transparency and traceability while helping ensure community impact stays a top priority."

"Working with SAS and Notilyze has equipped us with the tools to increase transparency in reporting on carbon credits generated and the social impact it realizes for low-income households," said Neera van der Geest, CEO, FairClimateFund. "Supporting clean cooking projects that have already driven 1.5 million tons of CO₂ reductions, the Notilyze dMRV helps us manage our data more effectively and deliver greater impact to participating communities."

The SAS and Notilyze solutions bring together advanced analytics and deep industry expertise to streamline and strengthen carbon credit management. Through the Notilyze dMRV platform, FCF can accurately monitor carbon credit values and transactions on a weekly basis, giving all parties greater visibility and confidence throughout the process. The platform also provides a clear view of project impact, from total CO₂ reductions to how clean cookstove initiatives contribute to key sustainable development goals.

"Data has the power to bring transparency and reliability to a variety of complex challenges around the world," said John Carey, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at SAS. "We work closely with partners like Notilyze to help turn innovative ideas into purpose-built solutions on SAS Viya. Notilyze's collaboration with FairClimateFund demonstrates how our partners are using analytics to increase efficiency, strengthen transparency and help ensure benefits reach the communities they are meant to support."

To learn more about how SAS, Notilyze and FCF are supporting healthier communities, visit https://www.sas.com/en_us/customers/fairclimatefund.html.

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