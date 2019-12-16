SAS hosts TEDxWomen Event showcasing bold + brilliant thought leadership and innovation

As one of 100 cities selected, Cary, NC, is home to the December TEDxCaryWomen conference. The event will shed light on "Bold + Brilliant" ideas from the community's most extraordinary thought leaders and innovators. SAS and its Women's Initiative Network will host more than 400 attendees.

"For SAS, it's not about fitting into the culture, it's about adding to it," says Danielle Pavliv, SAS Senior Manager of Diversity and Inclusion. "As innovators, we rely on our creativity and differences to create great software which is why we are honored to be hosting TEDxCaryWomen, whose values align so closely with ours."

Women are crucial to SAS' success as a technology leader, representing nearly half of its US workforce and nearly 40% of leadership positions. In addition to offering enriching and challenging work, SAS provides a wide variety of opportunities to empower women and inspire them in their careers, while also promoting healthy work/life integration.

The SAS Women's Initiative Network is a strong community of SAS employees who encourage and challenge one another to pursue excellence in their careers and fulfillment in their personal lives. Women employees can interact with other career-minded members to grow both personally and professionally. Members act as ambassadors for SAS and STEM careers, sharing time and expertise to develop leadership capabilities among employees, expand professional networks, showcase thought leaders and attract women to careers in science and technology.

Fortune magazine continues to name SAS one of the Best Workplaces for Women. SAS provides meaningful work alongside benefits and opportunities that inspire and motivate its female workplace. Perks particularly beneficial to working mothers include subsidized childcare, access to a free on-site health care center with a full-service pharmacy and a myriad of other convenient on-site services, which also reinforce why SAS appeals so strongly to all employees.

