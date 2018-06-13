SAS Identified as a Leader in Customer Analytics Solutions by Independent Research Firm

"Sheer complexity and volume of customer data require analytics that go beyond traditional reporting to predicting customer intent and behavior at the moment of engagement," said Wilson Raj, Global Director of Customer Intelligence at SAS. "Customer analytics will optimize a brand's customer experience management activities and enable marketing leaders to drive growth strategies and generate revenue."

Customer analytics solutions allow companies access to data-derived insights through remarkable technology, customizable to the needs of the business. Marketing decisions can be made quickly, without the need for additional support from IT or data scientists.

SAS® Customer Intelligence maximizes automation by embedding advanced analytics such as machine learning across the platform, allowing users to identify, track, serve and retain customers, even when they're on multiple devices. "Functionally, SAS impresses with differentiated capabilities, such as multivariate testing to determine optimal content variants and algorithmically driven cross-channel attribution," the report states.

Strategically, SAS has also adapted to changes in the industry around open source technologies by "positioning itself as the connective tissue enabling intelligence across the enterprise," the report notes.

