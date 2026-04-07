SAS Innovate 2026 to feature new health care and life sciences AI capabilities and real-world use cases

CARY, N.C., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At SAS Innovate 2026, SAS will unveil health care and life sciences analytics and AI capabilities and share real-world examples of how organizations are using them. Part of SAS' flagship global data and AI conference – April 27 to 30 at the Gaylord Texan in Grapevine, Texas – will include dedicated health care and life sciences programming focused on clinical research, patient care and health system operations.

Participating organizations include health care providers, payers and life sciences companies such as

The SAS Innovate global data and AI conference will feature a dedicated health care and life sciences track. Post this SAS will unveil health care and life sciences analytics and AI capabilities and share real-world examples of how organizations are using them at SAS Innovate 2026.

Emirates Health Services (UAE), Frankfurt University Hospital (Germany), Erasmus Medical Center (Netherlands), Aetna, Cigna, Elevance, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Gilead, Regeneron, Sanofi, IQVIA, Organon, Otsuka, Pfizer, AbbVie and others.

Specialized health care and life sciences programming

SAS Innovate will include dedicated health care and life sciences tracks, including Solution Connect sessions focused on newly released capabilities and near-term developments across SAS' analytics and AI portfolio.

Featured solutions include:

SAS Clinical Acceleration – A validated, cloud-based environment on SAS ® Viya ® that helps life sciences teams manage, analyze and prepare clinical trial data for regulatory submission. The solution is designed to reduce manual work, lower submission risk and shorten timelines.

– A validated, cloud-based environment on SAS Viya that helps life sciences teams manage, analyze and prepare clinical trial data for regulatory submission. The solution is designed to reduce manual work, lower submission risk and shorten timelines. SAS Health – A health care intelligence platform for integrating, managing and analyzing health data, now enhanced with SAS Viya Copilot for Clinical Data Discovery for clinicians and researchers. The copilot allows users to explore clinical and operational data using natural language, making it easier to assess data quality, identify cohorts and answer research questions without advanced technical skills. SAS Health now also supports direct integration with InterSystems IRIS for Health, expanding interoperability across clinical and operational systems.

The event will also include an Executive Insights track, with deep dive sessions from Frankfurt University Hospital on building a data-driven hospital command center, Gilead Sciences on accelerating real world evidence programs, argenx on modernizing clinical data workflows and more.

Networking and events

Attendees can connect during a dedicated Health Care and Life Sciences Mixer on April 28 at the Gaylord Texan.

SAS Innovate will also include keynote speaker Mel Robbins, entertainment from Dude Perfect and a special evening reception at Circle R Ranch.

Join SAS Innovate 2026

SAS invites health care and life sciences leaders to attend SAS Innovate 2026 and learn how analytics and AI are being applied across clinical research, care delivery and health system operations. Learn more and register here.

Can't attend SAS Innovate in person? On April 8, SAS experts will host a webinar on the evolving clinical research landscape, including an overview of SAS Clinical Acceleration. Register now to attend the webinar live or receive the on-demand recording after the event.

Learn more about SAS' analytics and AI solutions for health care (sas.com/healthcare) and life sciences (sas.com/lifesciences).

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