SAS Intelligent Planning Suite now available on AWS

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NRF 113th Annual Convention and EXPO -- SAS, a global leader in AI and analytics, today launched SAS® Intelligent Planning Suite powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The flexibility of SAS and AWS empowers customers to maximize outcomes with SAS Intelligent Planning and other impactful SAS retail offerings. With SAS Intelligent Planning, demand planners can gain access to three powerful capabilities: SAS Demand Planning, SAS Assortment Planning and SAS Financial Planning. With the addition of artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted demand planning innovations, users can now use AI-generated recommendations to help ensure the right products are stocked at the right time in the right locations.

"We want to meet retailers where they need us most, and SAS Intelligent Planning for Retail on AWS does just that," said Dan Mitchell, Global Director of SAS Retail and Consumer Goods. "Many retailers and consumer goods manufacturers operate on AWS, so delivering our powerful retail analytics leveraging AWS makes it even easier and more cost-effective for customers to gain value from SAS AI and analytics."

Retailers will be able to leverage the strengths of both SAS and AWS with this meaningful integration to support continuous optimization and streamlined planning across organizations. SAS Intelligent Planning uses AI and machine learning (ML) to drive automation that boosts forecast values and improves accuracy. The solution takes casual factors like promotions, pricing, local economic data and even social media trends into account for a robust statistical review. Data scientists can join demand planners to fine-tune recommendations to generate effective, seamless customer experiences. Learn more about the strategic collaboration agreement between SAS and AWS. SAS Intelligent Planning suite is the latest advancement in SAS' work with AWS. Customers can begin to use SAS Intelligent Planning immediately here.

