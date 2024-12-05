SAS is the only leader in 4 analyst AI evaluations in 2024

SAS® Viya® has proven leadership across all stages of AI/ML development and decisioning per top analyst vendor rankings

CARY, N.C., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Top analyst firms have long recognized the excellence of SAS and its technologies. This high regard continued in 2024 as they again named SAS – and the SAS Viya platform – a leader in AI/ML development and decisioning. In fact, SAS is the only leader across four vendor rankings reports from IDC, Forrester and Gartner.

The recent analyst accolades for SAS Viya include:

Leader of the pack: SAS - and its data & AI platform SAS Viya - is the only leader in 4 AI analyst evaluations in 2024. Post this SAS Viya has proven leadership across all stages of AI/ML development and decisioning per analyst vendor rankings from IDC, Forrester and Gartner.

The data and AI platform leader

"Organizations around the world are exploring how data and AI can help lower costs, improve efficiency and create a competitive advantage. SAS is relentlessly focused on helping them achieve this goal with the fastest, most productive data and AI portfolio in the market," said Bryan Harris, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at SAS. "Not only are we proud to be recognized by industry analysts for these efforts, but we are accelerating innovation across our platform, solutions and models to maintain this leadership position."

SAS remains steadfast in its commitment to investing in the latest data and AI technologies to help its customers succeed. In April, for example, SAS announced new GenAI capabilities for SAS Viya and a new developer environment for building AI models, SAS Viya Workbench.

SAS Viya is a cloud-native data and AI platform that empowers people of all skill levels to participate in the analytics process. Developers, data scientists, IT professionals and business analysts can collaborate seamlessly within the SAS Viya ecosystem and throughout the data and AI life cycle to make intelligent decisions.

Study: Viya is 4X times more productive than competition

A recent study from The Futurum Group revealed that Viya helps users speed up decisions, enhance innovation, reduce costs and expand revenue. Viya executes the life cycle of collecting data, building models and deploying decisions 4.6 times faster than selected competitors. The analysis compared Viya to a leading commercial environment, and non-commercial open source environments including Jupyter Notebook with MLflow and Python libraries.

"Testing showed that an end-to-end data and AI life cycle can be achieved with more than 4x greater productivity in SAS Viya than in competitive solutions," said Russ Fellows, VP and Analyst at The Futurum Group. "The ability to quickly begin working, together with SAS Viya's productivity, enables AI teams to rapidly produce business results and insights from their data."

For more on how analysts rank SAS, see Analyst Viewpoints at SAS.com/analystviews.

SAS and all other SAS Institute Inc. product or service names are registered trademarks or trademarks of SAS Institute Inc. in the USA and other countries. ® indicates USA registration. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective companies.

