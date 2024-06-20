SAS named a Leader in 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms

CARY, N.C., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SAS, a global pioneer in data and AI, is recognized as a Leader in 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Science and Machine Learning1 for SAS® Viya®. This is the ninth consecutive time Gartner has named SAS a Leader in the Data Science and Machine Learning (DSML) Magic Quadrant for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

GenAI functionality is embedded within SAS Viya, a comprehensive data and AI platform that empowers people of all skill levels to participate in the analytics process.

"In today's world, global disruption is increasing, and information overload is far exceeding human capacity. To overcome these challenges and remain resilient, the best answer is often a combination of multiple analytic techniques and technologies," said Shadi Shahin, Vice President of Product Strategy at SAS. "Over the years, SAS has been relentless in creating a fully integrated data and AI life cycle. SAS Viya Enterprise has realized this vision, providing an easy, intuitive and seamless experience for businesses to scale human productivity and decision making with AI."

According to the Gartner report: "The importance of DSML platforms as a strategic enterprise asset has never been greater. The surge in demand for AI solutions, including GenAI, is at its peak, yet the raw materials of data, models, code and infrastructure have never been more complex to assemble into trusted, scalable products. In the DSML Customer Reference Survey for this Magic Quadrant, 53% of respondents cited GenAI demand as driving a major increase in DSML platform spend in 2024 and beyond."

As organizations explore GenAI, SAS has prioritized identifying industry-driven and ethically applied use cases. SAS' GenAI functionality is embedded within leading products like SAS Viya, a comprehensive data and AI platform that empowers people of all skill levels to participate in the analytics process. Developers, data scientists, IT professionals and business analysts can collaborate seamlessly within the SAS Viya ecosystem and throughout the AI and analytics lifecycle to make intelligent decisions.

Learn more about top industry analyst firm recognitions for SAS AI, machine learning and advanced analytics capabilities: sas.com/en_us/news/analyst-viewpoints.html.

