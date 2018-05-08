SAS Named a Leader in inaugural Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs

"When your customer can be anywhere in the world as they're interacting with your brand from mobile, social and brick-and-mortar retail simultaneously, creating a seamless experience for that customer is crucial," said Michele Eggers, Senior Director of Customer Intelligence for SAS. "Orchestrating omnichannel, analytically driven customer journeys enables marketers to anticipate a customer's needs across channels and then find opportunities to enhance the customer experience. SAS® Customer Intelligence helps organizations navigate the complexities of achieving that success with analytically derived insights every step of the way."

Powered by advanced analytics, SAS Customer Intelligence 360 allows marketers to optimize every phase of the customer journey. The marketing hub enables users to plan, analyze, manage and track with a single 360-degree view of the customer. SAS Customer Intelligence 360 offers marketers the ability to:

Track and understand customer behavior across digital and non-digital interactions.

customer behavior across digital and non-digital interactions. Create and determine the ideal messages and channels that encourage a customer to act.

the ideal messages and channels that encourage a customer to act. Test and learn to continuously improve customer journeys

to continuously improve customer journeys Recommend and personalize customer experiences that deliver the right message to the right people at the right time.

customer experiences that deliver the right message to the right people at the right time. Apply AI to help determine the next best marketing action.

Learn more about delivering a seamless customer experience with SAS Customer Intelligence.

Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs," Adam Sarner, Andrew Frank, et al., 24 April 2018.

