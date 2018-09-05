SAS named a leader in multimodal predictive analytics and machine learning solutions by independent research firm

CARY, N.C., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SAS has been named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Multimodal Predictive Analytics and Machine Learning Solutions, Q3 2018. The report noted "SAS builds the first truly multimodal PAML solution," calling out that what might seem impossible isn't for SAS.

"Highly skilled data scientists and analytical professionals are in short supply as organizations struggle to find solutions to complex business problems," said Lorry Hardt, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Strategist at SAS. "Built for speed and simplicity, SAS machine learning tools address all of the steps necessary for data scientists to business users alike to turn raw data into actionable insights. Since machine learning is a cornerstone technology for artificial intelligence, this SAS expertise is particularly valuable as more and more organizations embrace the power and the promise of AI."

SAS® Visual Data Mining and Machine Learning offers users a single platform to solve complex analytical problems. Combining data preparation visualization advanced analytics and model deployment, it unifies the entire machine learning process, from data access/transformation and preparation to scoring, in one environment. Running on the SAS® Viya® engine, SAS Visual Data Mining and Machine Learning includes the latest statistical, machine learning, deep learning and text analysis algorithms that accelerate structured and unstructured data explorations, while also supporting popular open source languages.

The report states: "[SAS] Visual Data Mining and Machine Learning platform lets you go round-trip between visual machine learning pipelines and code, and offers integrated features for automated machine learning. All of this is packaged in a slick visual, (veteran SAS users take note), unified environment that includes a growing set of well-thought through visual tools for creating models – even deep neural networks."

SAS ranked highest in the current offering and market presence categories and received among the highest scores in the strategy category.

Try SAS Visual Data Mining and Machine Learning for free.

About SAS



SAS is the leader in analytics. Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers and inspires customers around the world to transform data into intelligence. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

SAS and all other SAS Institute Inc. product or service names are registered trademarks or trademarks of SAS Institute Inc. in the USA and other countries. ® indicates USA registration. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective companies. Copyright © 2018 SAS Institute Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE SAS

Related Links

http://www.sas.com

