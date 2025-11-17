SAS named a Leader in Real-Time Interaction Management, says independent research firm evaluation

SAS recognized for providing an analytical powerhouse for enterprises looking to underpin customer decision-making and orchestration with a robust data science foundation

CARY, N.C., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SAS, a global data and AI company dedicated to helping organizations make trusted decisions, today announced that SAS Customer Intelligence 360 has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Real-Time Interaction Management Software, Q4 2025.

According to the report, "SAS provides an analytical powerhouse for enterprises looking to underpin customer decision-making and orchestration with a robust data science foundation," and "SAS showcases its analytical expertise with a top-notch AI workbench, predictive modeling, real-time decisioning, and performance optimization."

"For organizations that want to infuse both classic enterprise decisioning and newer AI-based decisioning techniques into their customer engagement practices, SAS is a natural fit," said Jonathan Moran, Head of MarTech Solutions Marketing at SAS. "Our perfect product vision and roadmap scores in this evaluation combined with our strong data management capabilities provide confidence to brands that SAS offerings are both market leading and necessary as the way that consumers interact with brands continues to evolve."

SAS received the highest scores possible within the current offering category in the following criteria: real-time customer understanding, identity resolution and privacy, digital intelligence, AI workbench and governance, predictive AI, real-time decisioning, digitally assisted orchestration, and business performance optimization. Within the strategy category, SAS received the highest scores possible in the vision and roadmap criteria.

The report says, "Reference customers reported using SAS' real-time decisioning for email and web personalization, mobile app engagement, and call center support, and they indicated expansion into cloud-native offerings to address challenges with usability and testing."

SAS Customer Intelligence 360 supports all industries where marketers want to personalize the customer experience, activate customer data and orchestrate journeys. This includes banking, insurance, retail, consumer goods, telecom, media, communications, health care, hospitality, gaming, entertainment and more.

