SAS Selects Translations.com's GlobalLink Technology To Launch Thai Website

NEW YORK, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Translations.com, the technology division of TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that it has been selected by SAS to support the launch of their website, SAS.com, in Thai.

A global leader in analytics and software services, SAS is taking significant steps to expand its presence in the Asia-Pacific region, specifically Thailand. It sought a partner who could ensure the messaging and tonality of the SAS brand remained clear and consistent throughout the translated site. By deploying Translations.com's proprietary website localization platform, GlobalLink, SAS was able to achieve its goal.

GlobalLink is a modular set of tools specifically designed to manage the complex demands of creating, deploying, and maintaining multilingual content. It drastically reduces the time, effort, and money required throughout the localization process. Over 1,000 of the world's leading organizations currently use GlobalLink solutions to enable them to reach audiences in multiple languages and drive maximum return-on-investment in markets abroad.

Sam Chiu, APAC Marketing Director at SAS, commented, "Translations.com delivers high-quality translations, consistently conveys our global messages, and proactively goes above and beyond in delivering their services."

Translations.com President and CEO Phil Shawe said, "SAS solutions make it easy for businesses around the world to improve strategies and decision-making using powerful analytics. We are pleased to have been chosen to support the expansion of their multilingual content strategy in the APAC region."

