SAS to operate out of The New Terminal One, significantly improving the travel experience at JFK Airport's new world-class international terminal

The New Terminal One at New York John F. Kennedy International Airport has announced a partnership with SAS, enabling the Scandinavian airline to operate from the new world-class international terminal scheduled to open in 2026.

SAS is the eighth airline to commit to operating at The New Terminal One, an all-international terminal that will transform the global gateway to New York and the United States. The New Terminal One is being constructed in partnership with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's $19 billion redevelopment of JFK Airport.

With hubs in Stockholm, Copenhagen and Oslo, the airline flies to more than 130 destinations in 34 countries in Europe, North America, Asia and Africa. The carrier launched service to New York JFK in February 2023, currently operating up to 2x daily service from Copenhagen with the Airbus A321 long range aircraft. The airline currently flies to JFK Terminal 1 and its service will seamlessly transition to The New Terminal One, scheduled to open in 2026.

"We are delighted that SAS has chosen The New Terminal One to take their New York JFK service to the next level. Our state-of-the-art terminal will offer international guests an exceptional experience when visiting the iconic city of New York and we look forward to working with the team at SAS to redefine their guests' journey to our global gateway," said Jennifer Aument, Chief Executive Officer of The New Terminal One.

SAS is the fourth airline to partner with the New Terminal One since the start of 2024, following EVA Air, Air Serbia and Air China. Five other airlines had previously committed to operating at The New Terminal One: Air France, Etihad, LOT Polish Airlines, KLM and Korean Air.

The first phase of the terminal, comprising the headhouse and an initial 14 gates, is scheduled to open in 2026. In March 2024, The New Terminal One marked its topping off milestone, placing the beam of steel for the highest point of the terminal. Upon completion in 2030, The New Terminal One will be the largest terminal at New York JFK, anchoring the south side of the airport which is undergoing a $19 billion redevelopment.

About The New Terminal One

The New Terminal One (NTO) at John F. Kennedy International Airport is a bold and exciting project to develop a world-class international terminal that will serve as an anchor terminal in the Port Authority's $19 billion transformation of JFK into a global gateway to the New York metropolitan area and the United States. NTO will set a new standard for design and service, aspiring to obtain a Top 5 Skytrax ranking and be considered one of the finest airport terminals in the world.

The New Terminal One is being built on sites now occupied by Terminal 1, the recently closed Terminal 2, and the former Terminal 3, where it will anchor JFK's south side. Construction is taking place in phases. The first phase, including the new arrivals and departures halls and first set of 14 new gates, is expected to open in 2026.

At completion, anticipated in 2030, the New Terminal One will be 2.6 million square feet, making it the largest terminal at JFK and nearly the same size as LaGuardia Airport's two new terminals combined. NTO will be a 23-gate, state-of-the-art, international-only terminal. Sustainably designed and future-focused, the terminal will feature expansive, naturally lit public spaces, cutting-edge technology, and an array of amenities, all designed to enhance the customer experience and compete with some of the highest-rated airport terminals in the world.

The New Terminal One consortium of labor, operating, and financial partners is led by Ferrovial, JLC Infrastructure, Ullico, and Carlyle. NTO is being built by union labor and we are committed to local inclusion and labor participation, focusing on diversity and capacity-building opportunities, including ambitious goals for creating opportunities for local, minority, and women-owned business enterprises (MWBEs), and service-disabled veteran-owned businesses (SDVOBs).

To learn more about the New Terminal One at JFK International Airport, visit https://www.anewjfk.com/projects/the-new-terminal-one/

