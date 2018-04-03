SASB Foundation Expands Investor Advisory Group

Bank of America Merrill Lynch – Anna Snider , Head of Due Diligence, CIO Office

– , Head of Due Diligence, CIO Office Morgan Stanley – Rui De Figueiredo , Co-Head and CIO of the Solutions & Multi-Asset Group

– , Co-Head and CIO of the Solutions & Multi-Asset Group Perella Weinberg Partners – Jameela Pedicini , Executive Director, Asset Management

– , Executive Director, Asset Management Sustainable Insight Capital Management – Bruce M. Kahn , Portfolio Manager

SASB established its Investor Advisory Group in late 2016 to provide investor feedback and guidance for the organization, and to demonstrate investor support for a market standard for sustainability disclosure. A total of 32 firms now serve as IAG members.

"While there are many firms that support SASB and its mission—including through the SASB Alliance and other efforts—we rely on the IAG and their voice in the market to make the case for a market standard for industry-specific ESG disclosure to investors," said Janine Guillot, Director of Capital Markets Policy and Outreach at SASB.

"IAG members have actively worked to achieve a market standard for disclosure of ESG information to investors, including providing feedback on SASB's standards," said Chris Ailman, Chair of SASB's IAG and Chief Investment Officer at CalSTRS. "IAG members play another important role, encouraging companies to participate in SASB's process and use the SASB standards to guide disclosure to investors."

As SASB works to launch a codified set of standards, targeted to be released in mid-2018, this IAG expansion is an indication of growing support for improved sustainability disclosure and demonstrates market-driven demand for SASB standards.

About SASB and the SASB Foundation

Established in 2011, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) is an independent standards-setting organization dedicated to enhancing the efficiency of the capital markets by fostering high-quality disclosure of financially material sustainability information that meets investor needs. The SASB Foundation is responsible for the financing, oversight, administration and appointment of the SASB, and works to provide the market with education and resources that advance the use of SASB standards and the field of sustainability accounting. For more information, visit www.sasb.org and follow us on Twitter @SASB.

