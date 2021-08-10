Sascha Welz Joins MyLand as Chief Operating Officer

PHOENIX, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MyLand, a soil health company, announced today that Sascha Welz has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer. Sascha will oversee the engineering and system design, innovation, algae production, Ag Science, manufacturing, and remote operations teams. Based in Phoenix, he will work directly with Dane Hague, Co-Founder and President, to provide the platforms needed to bring the MyLand soil health solution to growers globally.

MyLand

"Sascha is a trusted leader who consistently delivers results. He embodies our mission, culture, and passion for impact," stated Dane. "Sascha is a team-builder. As MyLand accelerates, Sascha will be instrumental in ensuring that our technology, people, and service deliver tremendous results and the very best customer experience. Everything that we do is grounded in the knowledge that healthy soil gives us healthy food, healthy people, and a healthy planet. It is critical for us to hire mission-driven talent focused on positive impact, like Sascha, to achieve our goals. We're incredibly excited to bring him on to the MyLand team."

Sascha spent the last 18 years as a leader in research and new product development. Originally from Germany, Sascha has a BS in Mechanical Engineering, MS in Mechanical and Industrial Engineering, and a PhD in Materials Science & Engineering. Most recently, he drove innovation and new product development at Albemarle Corporation and previously held similar roles at Valspar, Ecolab, and Nalco.

"It is a great pleasure to join a team that has a similar passion to positively impact the world we live in," said Sascha. "Driving positive, impactful change is instrumental for me - that is why I'm thrilled to join MyLand. I am also excited to help steer the advancement of the amazing technology the MyLand team has created to push towards a regenerative future."

Kincannon & Reed, a global executive search firm, assisted MyLand with hiring Sascha. Learn more on how MyLand is at the forefront of regenerative agriculture, visit MyLand.ag.

Shelley Baugh, MyLand

Senior Director of Marketing

[email protected]

Related Images

sascha-welz-myland.jpg

Sascha Welz, MyLand

SOURCE MyLand