SASH Named First Artist for NFL "Songs of the Season" Series

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This weekend, SASH's song "What Would a Champion Do?" was named the inaugural track for the NFL Inspire Change Songs of the Season series. "What Would a Champion Do?" was heard throughout Sunday's full slate of football broadcasts. The song was featured across pre-game shows, in-game, and post-game reports. ESPN also included the song during last night's Monday Night Football coverage. See below for sample broadcast clips:

Songs of the Season is a multi-tier, season-long initiative that will highlight superstars and emerging artists of all genres. The series will showcase musicians that will create and deliver a song to be integrated in all NFL promotions each month during the season. The songs will debut during an in-game broadcast and will be simultaneously released to all digital service providers (DSPs) worldwide.

All revenue generated from Songs of the Season will support Inspire Change grant recipients as part of the NFL's social justice initiative with focus on the following priority areas: education and economic advancement, police and community relations, and criminal justice reform.

"Songs of the Season is an innovative way for us to build on the work that NFL players and clubs have led on social justice," said Anna Isaacson, Senior Vice President, Social Responsibility. "We are excited that Inspire Change will benefit from this new collaboration."

"To see 'What Would a Champion Do?' being used at the highest level is incredible, especially as an independent artist. This entire song was made by just me and my little brother – that's as independent as it gets, and I think it's important to see independent artists reach this sort of platform," said SASH. "I've been inspired by music all my life, and the reason I make music is to inspire others. Having the opportunity through Inspire Change to give back to the community with my music is a really special thing."

About SASH

Born and raised in New York City, SASH is a self-taught guitarist who has shown uncanny musical maturity at the young age of 19. SASH is the embodiment of New York youth – for him, it's all about feel-good music. SASH executively produced most of his upcoming debut EP, 'Not A Formula', which is set to be released by the end of October. His musical inspirations include JAY-Z, Stevie Wonder, Lauryn Hill, and Jimi Hendrix.

SOURCE Inspire Change