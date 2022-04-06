SashaLighting.com New Lighting and Decor Store Is Proud to Announce Its Launch Today; A Fabulous Collective of Lighting and Furnishings Empowering Shoppers to Create the Ultimate Home They Love

SashaLighting.com helps shoppers to elevate and create a home to live their best life - as life is too short for the ordinary

VALPARAISO, Ind., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sasha Lighting is proud to announce the launch of their e-commerce store SashaLighting.com, today. The lighting store is a new destination for shoppers to discover a fresh collective of designer lighting, furniture and decorative accents. SashaLighting.com has set out to give everyone access to unique pieces by top brands – whether they're a designer or not to create something special.

Charlie Suspension from Covet Paris

Obsessed with the belief life is too short for the ordinary, SashaLighting.com forwent the monochromatic zen den subtlety to offer an eruption of traditionalism, opulence, color, whimsy, highly textured materials, and sophisticated-sexy-cool pieces to help consumers bring their vision to life. From Safavieh to DelightFULL, SashaLighting.com provides shoppers the best-of-the-best in lighting fixtures and furnishings sourced from the world over - from luxury within reach to high end.

SashaLighting.com offers a rich assortment of Traditional, Transitional, Contemporary, Rustic Chic, Eclectic, Vintage, Art Deco, Hollywood Regency, Mid-Century Modern and Modern design styles. Categories include chandeliers, pendants, table lamps, floor lamps, ceiling lamps, wall sconces, plus furniture and decor, with new finds to be added frequently.

"In the interior design world, it's no secret that lighting helps set the stage for a space and is one of the most affordable ways to upgrade a room." The company is thrilled to bring consumers a convenient way to elevate their space and create a dynamic home for enjoyment and entertainment with panache. Once shoppers find their perfect piece, SashaLighting.com will get it delivered, hassle free.

SashaLighting.com is an authorized retailer of top brands and designers including:

Delightfull

Vondom

Covet Paris

Reflections Copenhagen

Marioni

Bloomboom

Eurofase Architectural

Currey and Company

Anna Hayman Designs

Regina Andrew

Safavieh

Anissa Kermiche

Ferrone

SashaLighting.com obsession with the extraordinary extends to their exclusive 100% Authentic Italian Murano Chandelier Collection - where the glass masters work according to tradition in Venetian Muranese factories. These heirloom luminaries are made-to-order, customizable and delivered in only 45 days or less.

In today's time there is no better place to express one's style in a bold and unique way than at home and SashaLighting.com is the go-to home source to help shoppers get it done.

Shoppers can enjoy easy returns, quick ship options, personal shopping and complimentary shipping nationwide.

SashaLighting.com offers White Glove Delivery, Route tracking and protection and Clyde extended warranty service upgrades.

Financing is available on SashaLighting.com platform with ShopPay.

Corporate Purchasing and Trade programs available.

