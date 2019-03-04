Sasi Mudigonda Joins Haystax Executive Team

"I am excited to join Haystax and work with its talented team of developers and data scientists, as well as our longstanding customers and partners, to drive real-world impact," Sasi said. "I look forward to the new challenge of expanding the capabilities of our analytic platform and products to better prioritize and mitigate organizational risk of all types. I feel fortunate to be joining an innovative organization that fosters the development of new technologies to better protect people, systems, data and facilities."

Sasi has over 18 years of experience building and deploying enterprise products and solutions, focused on financial crime; healthcare fraud, waste and abuse; and risk analytics. Most recently he was Oracle's Chief of Product Strategy and Architecture for financial crime products. His prior experience included several senior product development and client-facing roles at BAE Systems Applied Intelligence (Detica), Norkom and Digital Harbor. Sasi holds a Master's degree in Industrial Engineering from West Virginia University.

"Sasi's wealth of experience and industry knowledge has already made him a key addition to our organization," said Pete Shah, COO of Haystax. "With the proliferating risks that our customers face across a growing number of market sectors, coupled with major recent product advances, we are excited to add Sasi to our executive bench to drive even more focused product strategy and greater customer success."

About Haystax

Haystax, a Fishtech Group company, is a leading security analytics platform provider, delivering advanced security analytics and risk-management solutions that enable rapid understanding and response to virtually any type of cyber or physical threat. Based on a patented model-driven approach that applies multiple artificial intelligence techniques, it reasons like a team of expert analysts to detect complex threats and prioritize risks in real time at scale. Top federal government agencies and large commercial enterprises, as well as state and local public-safety organizations, rely on Haystax for more effective protection of their critical systems, data, facilities and people.

