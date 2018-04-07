Saskatchewan fatal motor vehicle collision update: 3:00 p.m., 2018-04-07

TISDALE, SK, April 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - This afternoon, Saskatchewan RCMP were notified of another death resulting from the fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred yesterday. This brings the number of people who died in this collision to 15.

At approximately 5 p.m. on April 6, a semi-trailer unit collided with a passenger bus carrying members of the Humboldt Broncos on Highway #35 approximately 30 kilometres north of Tisdale.