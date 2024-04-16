Sasken and JOYNEXT forge strategic partnership to accelerate innovation and expand global footprint

BANGALORE, India, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sasken Technologies Limited, a leading provider of product development and digital transformation services, and JOYNEXT, a respected Tier1 player in the automotive industry, announced a strategic partnership to collaborate on the development and launch of cutting-edge platforms for both in-vehicle systems (navigation, digital cockpit and 5G telematics) and off-vehicle cloud and digital services leveraging emerging technologies for the automotive industry.

Sasken & JOYNEXT Sign Strategic Collaboration Deal

Sasken and JOYNEXT will leverage their complementary expertise, global presence, and strong ecosystems to deliver innovative and integrated solutions to the automotive industry. This collaboration will enable faster time to market with the best IPs and provide unparalleled support throughout the product development process. By combining JOYNEXT's proven advanced automotive solutions with Sasken's innovative automotive hardware and software capabilities, including chip-to-cloud cognitive engineering, connected car solutions, optimised edge computing solutions, computer vision, generative AI, and cybersecurity, the partnership aims to address the complex needs of the automotive market while delivering enhanced customer experiences.

"We are excited to collaborate with JOYNEXT, as their automotive industry expertise aligns perfectly with Sasken's ambition to maintain a leadership position in the global automotive market," said Mr. Abhijit Kabra, CEO, Sasken Technologies. "By leveraging our respective strengths, we can provide unique value to our customers and accelerate technological advancements in the automotive industry."

The partnership began with a multi-year collaboration focused on automotive software maintenance for navigation and ASPICE compliance. It also includes the definition and implementation of enhancements for new products to keep pace with evolving Software Defined Vehicle (SDV) architectures. Sasken will drive the initiative to address EV challenges such as range anxiety, compatibility with navigation ecosystem players, increasing driver confidence by incorporating real-time data on charging points, driving terrains and integration with ADAS systems. Proprietary algorithms will optimise battery range for safer, more efficient journeys.

"We at JOYNEXT are excited to join forces with Sasken," said Stavros Mitrakis, CEO of JOYNEXT. "By leveraging Sasken's strong hardware and software capabilities and our extensive automotive domain knowledge, we will be able to develop solutions that not only address today's challenges, but also anticipate the needs of the future. We are confident that this partnership will enhance our product offering and enable us to deliver more innovative, safer, and more enjoyable driving experiences to our customers."

The aim of the partnership between Sasken and JOYNEXT is not only to push the boundaries of product innovation, but also to ensure that products reach the market more efficiently, equipped with the latest technology and tailored to meet the ever-changing demands of consumers.

About Sasken:

Sasken is a specialist in Product Engineering and Digital Transformation providing concept-to-market, chip-to-cognition engineering R&D and Digital Transformation services to global leaders in Automotive, Semiconductor, Transportation, Industrials, Consumer Electronics, Enterprise Devices, SatCom and Telecom industries. For over 30 years and with multiple patents, Sasken has transformed the businesses of 100+ Fortune 500 companies, powering more than a billion devices through its services and IP. For more information, visit www.sasken.com

JOYNEXT – WE CONNECT FUTURE

JOYNEXT is a leading AutoTech company, the Automotive Connectivity Business Unit of Joyson Electronics. Headquarters in China, JOYNEXT marks our global presence in Germany, Poland, France, US, Japan, etc. We develop technologies for intelligent connected vehicles and provide a highly personalized mobility experience that is empathic, safe, and adaptable. Our 1,500+ employees work at 7 R&D centers, 3 global manufacturing locations, and 4 customer canters around the world.

For more than two decades, JOYNEXT has been working as the development partner and system supplier of renowned car manufacturers and established long-term partnerships with various well-known OEMs. Our intelligent cockpit and smart connectivity products are equipped in millions of vehicles worldwide, complemented by our capabilities in developing autonomous driving technologies and software products, which lay a solid foundation for the cockpit and driving fusion facing the era of Central Computing Units.

Balancing innovation with sustainability, we are committed to contributing to industry transformation together with our eco-partners, such as Microsoft, HUAWEI, Qualcomm, Horizon Robotics, Black Sesame, Elektrobit, and QNX to deliver a smarter driving experience for end users. www.JOYNEXT.com

SOURCE Sasken Technologies Ltd.