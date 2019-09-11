Sasken Joins Siemens' MindSphere Partner Program to Accelerate the Adoption of Digital Transformation in the Industrial Space

BENGALURU, India, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sasken Technologies Ltd. (BSE: 532663) (NSE: SASKEN), a leading product engineering and digital transformation services provider, today announced that it has joined the Siemens' MindSphere Partner Program as a Gold Partner to enable its Industrial and Manufacturing customers to realize the true value of Digital Transformation.

MindSphere is the cloud-based, open IoT operating system from Siemens that connects products, plants, systems, and machines, enabling businesses to harness the wealth of data generated by the Internet of Things (IoT) with advanced analytics.

While companies want to leverage Digital to expand revenue and make operations more efficient by developing intelligent connected products and operations, the journey to realizing that vision is often complex. Sasken is enabling the world's leading companies to create value through innovative uses of IoT, Cloud, and Analytics. Sasken Digital's professional services for Industrial and Manufacturing customers are built around delivering custom-built, scalable, and reliable next-gen digital solutions in areas of shop floor digitization, predictive maintenance, remote monitoring, HMI modernization, and IoTization of legacy assets and products. Sasken's proprietary assessment tool helps customers identify key priorities and lays down the roadmap for execution of their IoT-led Digital transformation strategy.

"At Sasken, we are helping our customers with the entire roadmap for their Digital Transformation journey to enable innovative connected products and operational efficiency," said Ankur Pawa, Senior Vice President, Digital Services. "This partnership with Siemens enables us to offer customers industry-leading Industrial IoT solutions to solve digital transformation challenges across their manufacturing enterprises," he added.

"Sasken, with their focus on leveraging MindSphere to develop Industrial Internet of Things solutions for their customers, is a great addition to the MindSphere partner ecosystem," said Florian Beil, Head of Sales for MindSphere at Siemens Digital Industries Software. "With Sasken as a partner in the MindSphere ecosystem, we can help enable new business models, accelerate growth, and drive greater operating efficiency for customers in the Industrials and Manufacturing space using MindSphere," he added.

Sasken is a specialist in Product Engineering and Digital Transformation providing concept-to-market, chip-to-cognition R&D services to global leaders in Semiconductor, Automotive, Industrials, Smart Devices & Wearables, Enterprise Grade Devices, Satcom and Transportation industries. For details, visit www.sasken.com

