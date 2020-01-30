Sasol Announces Beneficial Operations of LCCP Ethoxylates Unit

LAKE CHARLES, Louisiana, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sasol today announced that its Lake Charles Chemicals Project ethoxylates (ETO) unit reached beneficial operations on 30 January 2020. The ETO unit is the fourth of the seven Lake Charles Chemicals Project (LCCP) facilities to come online.

"This is another significant milestone toward delivering the full promise of our Lake Charles Chemicals Project," said Sasol President and Chief Executive Officer, Fleetwood Grobler. "The safe startup of this unit is an achievement we credit to the diligent work of our employees, contractors and industry partners."

The unit, which has a nameplate capacity of 100,000 tons per year, uses a combination of technologies from Sasol and HH Technology Corporation.

The ethoxylation unit is part of Sasol's ethylene oxide value chain and adds to capacity to the company's Performance Chemicals product volumes already produced and sold on both a regional and global scale.

Ethoxylates are used in a wide range of applications including detergents and other cleaners, personal care, agrochemicals, paints and coatings, plastics additives, oil field, and textile auxiliaries.

In 2019, Sasol reached beneficial operations on its linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) unit, world-scale ethane cracker and ethylene oxide/ethylene glycol facility. Sasol expects beneficial operations of the Ziegler and Guerbet plants in Q4 FY20.

At the end of December 2019, LCCP engineering and procurement activities were substantially complete and construction progress was at 98%. Overall project completion was at 99% and capital expenditure amounted to US$12,5bn.

As previously announced, the LCCP low-density polyethylene (LDPE) unit has been shut down following a fire on 13 January. An investigation is under way to determine the cause, extent of the damage, and the scope and timeline of repair.

