SASOL LIMITED: PRODUCTION AND SALES METRICS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2024

News provided by

Sasol Limited

Oct 22, 2024, 01:49 ET

JOHANNESBURG, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sasol has published its production and sales performance metrics for the three months ended 30 September 2024 on the Company's website at www.sasol.com, under the Investor Centre section: https://www.sasol.com/investor-centre/financial-results.

For further information, please contact:

Sasol Investor Relations,
Tiffany Sydow, VP Investor Relations
Telephone: +27 (0) 71 673 1929
[email protected]

SOURCE Sasol Limited

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SASOL LIMITED

Notice is hereby given that Sasol's Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held electronically via Sasol's electronic meeting platform at 09:00 on...

APPOINTMENT OF THE CHAIRMAN OF THE SASOL LIMITED BOARD, THE LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR AND CHANGES TO THE SASOL LIMITED BOARD COMMITTEES

In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements and the JSE Debt Listings Requirements, shareholders and noteholders are advised of the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Chemical

Chemical

Chemical

Chemical

Utilities

Utilities

Oil & Energy

Oil & Energy

News Releases in Similar Topics