SASOL LIMITED: PRODUCTION AND SALES METRICS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2024
Oct 22, 2024, 01:49 ET
JOHANNESBURG, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sasol has published its production and sales performance metrics for the three months ended 30 September 2024 on the Company's website at www.sasol.com, under the Investor Centre section: https://www.sasol.com/investor-centre/financial-results.
For further information, please contact:
Sasol Investor Relations,
Tiffany Sydow, VP Investor Relations
Telephone: +27 (0) 71 673 1929
[email protected]
SOURCE Sasol Limited
