SASpine to offer Stem Cell Therapy

Dr. Steven Cyr has been treating patients using growth factors and stem cells contained in amniotic tissue and bone marrow aspirate to provide a potential for improved success with fusion procedures, when treating herniated discs, and for arthritic or damaged joints, with remarkable success. "The goal of any medical intervention is to yield improved outcomes with the ideal result of returning a patient to normal function, when possible," states Dr Cyr. He went on to elaborate that there are times when only a structural solution can solve problems related to spinal disorders, but even in that scenario, the use of stem cells or growth factors derived from stem cell products can possibly improve the success of surgical procedures. "I have patients previously unable to jog or run return to normal function and athletic ability after injections of growth factors and stem cell products into the knee joints, hip joints, and shoulder joints," he said. "This includes high-level athletes, professional dancers, and the average weekend warrior."

There may be promise in treating patients with spinal cord injury as well. SASpine CEO, LeAnn Cyr, states, "There are reports of patients gaining significant neurological improvement after being treated with stem cells." Dr Cyr continues, "Most patients with spinal cord injuries resulting from trauma also have mechanical pressure on the nerves that result either from bone fragments or disc material compressing the spinal cord that needs to be removed along with surgical stabilization of the spinal bones. There's significant potential that stem cells bring to the equation when treating these types of patients, and I am excited about the potential that these products offer to the host of treatments to address spinal conditions and arthritic joints."

For more information about SASpine's Stem Cell Treatment Program, visit www.saspine.com or call (210) 487-7463 in San Antonio or (832) 919-7990 in Houston.

