SASR Selects Movista to Deliver Flexible Workforce Solutions to Retail, Grocery and Manufacturing Clients

Movista's technology platform supplies transparent assignment details to over 1300 SASR reps who travel to newly built retail locations and set up store displays. The mobile app allows reps to receive detailed information to optimize mileage to store locations, track infield work timelines, access planogram details and review completed planogram compliance with photo verification.

"Movista is dedicated to digitally transforming how the teams at SASR conduct their work. Their teams are passionate about providing the best experience for their clients. Movista's retail execution platform with built-in optimizations will enable their field teams with the right toolset to effectively complete detailed work plans," said Eric Wilson, chief customer officer for Movista.

About SASR

Headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, SASR Workforce Solutions is a market leader in the retail, warehouse and distribution and grocery staffing space. SASR provides comprehensive workforce solutions that allow its clients to strengthen their labor needs across various initiatives, including new store setups, store remodels and project management. Learn more at www.sasrlink.com

About Movista

Movista is a global leader in retail execution and workforce management solutions. At Movista, we believe the future of work is radically transparent and collaborative. As the world's first and only SaaS platform to enable collaboration between retailers, brands, service providers and distributors, Movista is transforming the execution of all work and engagement by all teams in the retail ecosystem. Learn more at www.movista.com.

