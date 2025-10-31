Sass Magazine Celebrates 10 Years of Empowering Women with Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sass Magazine marked a major milestone on October 22nd as the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the magazine's 10-year anniversary. What began in 2015 as a passion project by founder and publisher Kim Dow has evolved into a full-scale women's lifestyle brand that continues to uplift and connect women across Frederick County and beyond.

Founded to spotlight women-owned small businesses and local changemakers, Sass Magazine has grown far beyond its print pages — now encompassing a robust digital platform, sold-out events, and the Sass VIP Society, a membership community designed for connection, collaboration, and professional growth. The brand also hosts several events such as the Girls Nite Out release parties, the annual Sass Choice Awards, and other collaborative events with nonprofits and local businesses, each fostering meaningful relationships among local entrepreneurs and creatives.

"There wasn't a local platform that truly celebrated the incredible women in our community," said Kim Dow, Founder and Publisher. "I wanted to merge my love of magazine design with my passion for supporting women-owned small businesses — and that's how Sass was born! Ten years later, it's become something so much bigger than I ever imagined."

A Decade of Sass — By the Numbers

Ten years later, Sass is still bringing the bold, the bright, and the beautifully boss. Here's a look at just how much the magazine has grown:

  • 1,000+ Women Showcased: from inspiring entrepreneurs to talented writers and photographers.
  • 492 Small Businesses Advertised: proving that when we support small businesses, everyone wins.
  • 70+ Ads Donated to Local Nonprofits: because giving back never goes out of style.
  • 92 Women to Watch features in print and online.
  • 48 Issues Published: filled with stories, style, and some serious sass.
  • 158,000+ Sass Choice Awards Votes: that's a lot of love for local businesses!
  • 43 Girls Night Outs: print issue release parties where cocktails meet community and connection is always the main event.

Over the years, Sass has grown into a powerful network of women whose creativity and ambition continue to inspire one another.

"I've heard — and even witnessed — so many incredible business origin stories through our Sass events," said Dow. "Women who met at a Girls Nite Out or during a VIP Society meeting and went on to start businesses together. That 'collaboration over competition' mindset is what Sass is all about."

Evolving with Purpose

As Sass celebrates a decade of storytelling and community impact, Dow says the journey is far from over.

"I've always envisioned taking Sass to other communities — places similar to Frederick that are rich in small businesses, creativity, and community spirit, but may not have a platform like this yet. That's the dream, so stay tuned!"

About Sass Magazine
Sass Magazine is a women's lifestyle publication based in Frederick, Maryland, highlighting bold stories, career inspiration, and real-life community connections. Since 2015, Sass has elevated women's voices across business, beauty, wellness, and life — with a strong local focus and an unapologetically confident tone.

Photography Links: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1zV1W_P6O_-cPmpkVs9ggMWo-6OQgM-y9/view?usp=sharing

IG: @sassmagazine | Facebook.com/sassmagazine

SOURCE Sass Magazine

