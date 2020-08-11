Sasser Family Companies is Honored by Crain's as one of Chicago's Best Places to Work

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sasser Family Companies (Sasser), a privately held, fourth generation rail, automotive, and aviation business based in Schaumburg, Ill., today announced that it was named one of Crain's 2020 Best Places to Work in Chicago. Beginning in 2008, Crain's has recognized the top 100 companies in Chicago to work for based on employee feedback about working conditions, benefits, and corporate culture.

"We're absolutely thrilled that our employees enjoy working at Sasser and to be honored as one of the best places to work in Chicago," said Jeff Walsh, CEO of Sasser Family Companies. "Our employee-driven culture encourages everyone to leave their mark on our customers' businesses and the communities where we live and work. From our volunteer days to employee recognition and social events, we strive to make Sasser a place where employees know they are valued and supported," said Walsh.

Sasser recently celebrated its 90th anniversary and a history built on overcoming adversity. After being founded in 1928 by Fred H. Sasser as Central West Refrigerator Despatch, the Great Depression began the following year. Driven by the spirit of innovation, Mr. Sasser made business-critical decisions to protect, preserve, and enhance his business—setting an example that guides Sasser Family Companies during these challenging times.

While many of our employees work remotely, Sasser has continued to promote its culture through launching Stronger Together, a separate, dedicated intranet site that highlights good news about our employees and our business, our continued philanthropic activities, and personal interests and endeavors that make us #SasserStrong.

Sasser Family Companies is a fourth-generation, family-held transportation asset services and management company with roots dating to 1928. Its other subsidiary business units include Chicago Freight Car Leasing Co., Union Leasing Inc., CF Rail Services LLC, Express 4X4 Truck Rental, and NxGen Rail Services LLC. The subsidiary units are leaders in providing commercial and industrial focused rail, vehicle and aviation transportation equipment solutions including asset leasing, fleet administration management, asset repair and maintenance, and innovative technology services throughout North America. For more information about Sasser Family Companies, visit www.sasser.com .

Crain's Chicago Business is the top source of news, analysis and information on business in metropolitan Chicago for decision-makers in the private and public sectors. Crain's publishes a weekly business magazine, providing deeper analysis, commentary, special reports and features. Crain's also produces databases, live events and sponsored content, all with the aim of deepening readers' understanding of local business. Crain's Chicago Business is the leading source of information on Chicago's economy, the companies, industries and institutions that operate here and the entrepreneurs and innovators who drive the city's growth.

