Sassy Jones: Global Fashion & Lifestyle brand celebrates 11 years of changing lives!

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- July 20, 2024, chants of "We are family. I got all my sisters with me." could be heard through the Short Pump Town Center in Richmond, VA from Sassy Jones' VIP clients. Dressed in pink, they flew in from all over the US to celebrate the brand's 11 year anniversary. Ingrid Seals, VIP customer, stated "I will be at every Sassy event. The brand has changed my life. I love Charis, the staff, all products, and the ladies I've met through the brand."

Charis Jones (center), CEO and Chief Designer of Sassy Jones, celebrates 11 years of business along with staff members. Sassy customers from all over the globe singing before entering the store to celebrate the brand's anniversary.

The journey of the global fashion and lifestyle brand, is one of determination, inspiration and hope to make a positive impact in the lives of others. CEO and Chief Designer, Charis Jones created the brand that is primarily focused on the confidence of a woman and how that spark can change the perspective and approach in life.

Sassy Jones started with a trade show tour, then to Charis' kitchen because of raising twin boys at the same time. She quickly pivoted to creating her own pop up shop at home and conducting live streams via social media naming it The Sparkle Party®️. This is where the brand began to impact the lives and confidence of women all across the globe by empowering them to practice decision audacity with their lifestyle choices.

During the past 11 years, the brand has accomplished the following:

First black woman owned business to build two girls dormitories in Kenya , Africa at an academic center to assist in the aid of the menstrual poverty epidemic.

Featured in Forbes

Featured on the Today Show's "She Made It" Segment

Pop Up Shop Feature in Macy's

Special collections featured on HSN

Flagship store opening in Richmond, VA

Styled Tabitha Brown for book tour stops and hosted the event in Richmond, VA

With all the accomplishments over the years, Charis states, "the biggest achievement is changing women's lives one experience at a time through our products and community, so that they feel undeniably confident to conquer anything in life."

