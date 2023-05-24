Sastrify, the Next Generation Platform For Buying and Managing SaaS Subscriptions, Raises $32 Million Series B

News provided by

Sastrify

24 May, 2023, 04:00 ET

COLOGNE, Germany and NEW YORK, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sastrify, the next generation platform for buying and managing SaaS subscriptions, today announced it has raised a $32 million Series B financing round led by Endeit Capital, with participation from Simon Capital and previous investors HV Capital, FirstMark Capital, and TriplePoint Capital. The company will use the additional funds to scale the global team focused on the United States and Europe and further accelerate product development to support mid-market and enterprise customers.  Sastrify has been a strong force in Europe since first launching in mid-2020, growing more than 400% in the past year fueled by a focus on clear return on investment for its customers.

SaaS sprawl continues to pose a significant risk to companies worldwide. According to industry research, more than $200 billion and 3.9 billion working hours will be wasted on software buying in 2023, while one in five companies will have experienced a cyber event related to shadow IT. According to Sastrify data, the typical company overspends by more than thirty percent on their SaaS costs and wastes more than 400 hours per year on managing their SaaS contracts.

The Sastrify platform allows users to centralize, visualize, and automate their entire SaaS procurement journey. Sastrify powers SaaS procurement for fast-growing companies like sennder, OnRunning, Babbel, and Pleo and is positioned to continue to expand its services in the US, already serving US customers such as Capchase, a non-dilutive financing provider to SaaS companies. 

The fundraising coincides with Sastrify's expansion of its core product offerings to provide automated Usage Analytics as well as the launch of the Sastrify Marketplace, which includes flexible payment and financing options. Sastrify and Capchase also recently announced a partnership to provide flexible financing for SaaS licenses.

With the launch of Sastrify's exclusive pre-negotiated commercial offerings via their Marketplace, teams can find and evaluate tools, streamline their procurement processes, optimize their SaaS stacks, and make insights-driven decisions. With Sastrify's expanded Usage Analytics, companies benefit from having full transparency into their SaaS stack—visibility which in turn allows them to eliminate unnecessary or bad-fit tools and discover better alternatives.

"We've built a platform that enables procurement, finance, and IT teams to fully optimize all aspects of their software procurement," said Sastrify CEO and co-founder Sven Lackinger. "Our hundreds of customers around the world have validated our platform as the comprehensive SaaS procurement solution. We're positioned to grow our team, and continue to work with companies to focus and accelerate their efforts to reduce their risk, save hours per week, and save up to seven figures on their SaaS costs."

"As a result of the rise of SaaS Solutions, accelerated Digital Transformation due to Covid and the current global economic climate, scalable SaaS management has become table stakes for running a successful company. We believe Sastrify's platform is very well positioned to capitalize on this trend," said Philipp Schroeder, partner at Endeit Capital," said Philipp Schroeder, partner at Endeit Capital.

"FirstMark invests in companies like Airbnb, Pinterest, and Shopify that can transform massive markets with technology. Sastrify's accelerated growth and compelling product/market fit with global customers has cemented our belief in the company's position to be the #1 global SaaS procurement solution," said Adam Nelson, Managing Director, FirstMark.

For more information, visit Sastrify.com

About Sastrify

Sastrify is a digital procurement platform for Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) products. Founded in 2020 by serial entrepreneurs Maximilian Messing and Sven Lackinger, Sastrify helps companies get the best deals when buying and renewing SaaS subscriptions. The Sastrify  platform enables procurement, tech, and finance teams to work together seamlessly, benefitting from best in class buying processes, partnerships with leading SaaS vendors, and an ever-growing database of price benchmarks. Backed by Endeit, FirstMark, and HV Capital, Sastrify supports hundreds of clients globally, including OnRunning, Pleo, and Capchase.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2081451/Sastrify_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Sastrify

Also from this source

La plataforma de adquisición y gestión de licencias SaaS Sastrify cierra una ronda de financiación Serie B por 32 millones de dólares

Sastrify, die Next-Generation-Plattform für den Einkauf und das Management von SaaS-Subscriptions, erhält 32 Millionen Dollar in einer Series-B-Finanzierungsrunde

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.