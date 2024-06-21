SATA GROUP ANNOUNCES TORONTO--FUNCHAL AND BOSTON--FUNCHAL DIRECT FLIGHTS HAVE STARTED

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural flights between Toronto (Canada) and Funchal (Madeira Island) and between Boston (USA) and Funchal marked the beginning of the 2024 summer operation to Madeira Island. In addition to the direct flights, there are more connections via Ponta Delgada and a direct weekly flight, already operating, between New York and Funchal.

Graça Silva, Director of Sales, Marketing and Communication at SATA Group said, "These two direct operations represent the conclusion of consistent work with our partners in the United States, Canada and the Madeira Archipelago, which have allowed us to expand the offer to this Archipelago with these direct flights, in addition to the New York operation and flights between the Azores to Madeira Island that Azores Airlines has ensured over the years".

The direct connection between Canada and the Madeira Archipelago operates on a weekly basis, with departures from Madeira Island on Fridays. In the opposite direction, flights depart Toronto on Saturdays. The direct flight between Boston and Funchal consists of a direct flight departing from Boston on Tuesdays and returning to Funchal on Wednesdays. There are also seven weekly connections from Boston Toronto via Ponta Delgada that passengers who want to travel from North America to Madeira Island and vice versa can take advantage of. Bookings are available through SATA Azores Airlines' channels (website, counters, and sales store) and travel agencies.

ABOUT SATA GROUP AIRLINES |

The SATA group of companies started in 1941 as Sociedade de Estudos Aéreos Açorianos. It has more than eighty years of history. It has its roots in the Azores and is committed to tackling the isolation of the Azorean Archipelago. Currently, SATA Group airlines (SATA Air Açores and Azores Airlines) operate a network of regular routes (Regional, Domestic, and International) and play an important role in the development of the Autonomous Region of the Azores. Azores Airlines operates with an Airbus A320ceo, A320neo, Airbus A321neo, and A321LR fleet. SATA Air Açores operates with a Bombardier Q400 and Bombardier Q200 fleet. https://www.azoresairlines.pt/en.

SOURCE SATA Group