SATA Tools Introduces its First Wave of Professional-Grade Pliers to Mechanics in the U.S.

The current collection of SATA pliers includes 26 products (four sets and 22 individual items) and is expected to grow as SATA's presence in the U.S. Each product is made for professional mechanics who demand quality and reliability from their tools.

SETS

5-Piece Pliers Set ST70001U (8" universal, 8" long-nose, 7" diagonal, 10" tongue-and-groove, and 12" tongue-and-groove)

3-Piece Pliers Set ST70002U (8" universal, 8" long-nose, 7" diagonal)

3-Piece VDE Insulated Pliers Set ST09261SJ (8" linesman, 6" diagonal, 6" long-nose)

2-Piece Double x-Pliers Set ST70003U (straight body and 45-degree tip)

INDIVIDUAL ITEMS

Tongue-and-Groove Pliers (10" and 12")

6" Slip-Joint Pliers

Long Needle-Nose Side Cutting Pliers (6" and 8")

6" High-Leverage Long Needle-Nose Pliers

8" Linesman Combination Pliers

7" Diagonal Pliers

7" High-Leverage Diagonal Pliers

Straight Body Double x-Pliers

Straight Body Double x-Pliers with 45-degree Tip

6" VDE Insulated Diagonal Pliers

VDE Insulated Long Needle-Nose Side Cutting Pliers (6" and 8")

VDE Insulated Linesman Combination Pliers (6" and 8")

7" Wire Stripper and Cutter Pliers

Curved Jaw Locking Pliers (7" and 10")

10" Straight Jaw Locking Pliers

9" Curved Jaw Long-Nose Locking Pliers

11" C-Clamp Locking Pliers

