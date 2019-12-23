SATA Tools Introduces Line of Torque Wrenches to Fit Variety of Mechanics' Needs in U.S. Market

The automotive work at hand determines the type of wrench needed. From oil changes to engine rebuilds, SATA torque wrenches pack the right foot-pounds of torque required to meet standards safely at a competitive price point, complete with storage cases that allow for hassle-free transportation.

SATA Tools torque wrenches are ideal for loosening or tightening fasteners with precision and help prevent the risk of damaging parts. All-steel construction provides power and ease, so mechanics don't have to compromise on strength.

INDIVIDUAL ITEMS

1/2-inch Drive Electric Torque Wrench – 250 ft-lb, +/- 2% accuracy, durable comfort grip, storage case, and easy to read screen

1/2-inch Drive Adjustable Torque Wrench – 20-100 Nm Dual Scale

1/2-inch Drive Adjustable Torque Wrench – 40-200 Nm Dual Scale

1/2-inch Drive Adjustable Torque Wrench – 60-340 Nm Dual Scale

SATA will roll out more options in 2020, including a 3/8-inch electronic torque wrench. SATA's torque wrenches—like all of their products—are backed by a lifetime warranty. SATA Tools is part of Apex Tool Group, a leading global industrial hand and power tool manufacturer.

For more information, go to amazon.com/sata.

About SATA™

SATA™ Tools is a global leader in hand tools for automotive and industrial mechanics, owned by Apex Tool Group. With a strong distribution network and a lifetime warranty, SATA is trusted by professionals around the world in automobile maintenance and repair, MRO and trade services. SATA Tools are available globally, but online only at Amazon.com in the U.S. For more information, visit www.satatools.com.

About Apex Tool Group

Apex Tool Group, LLC is one of the largest worldwide producers of industrial hand and power tools, tool storage, drill chucks, chain, and electronic soldering products. Apex serves a multitude of global markets, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, hardware, industrial, and consumer retail. For more information, visit www.apextoolgroup.com.

