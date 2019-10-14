SATA™ Tools Launch in U.S. -- "Made to Challenge" Brand From Apex Tool Group Lets Auto Techs Up Their Tool Game

"Today's new mechanics know quality and the latest technology when they see it," Apex Tool Group Senior Director of Brand Management Curt Weber said. "With SATA Tools, they can be confident in our performance, quality and innovation. With a 20-year legacy as the fastest-growing tool brand in the world, we're now in the U.S. via the fastest online retailer in the country — Amazon."

From apprentices to shop owners, their tools say everything about commitment, quality and performance. "The tools in their cart are their most critical investment and fuel their pride," Weber said. Premium-quality SATA Tools stand up to established brands and are priced 10% to 50% below the industry leaders. "SATA lets new mechanics up their tool game without emptying their wallet."

Offering the ease and speed of mobile Amazon buying, auto techs now "have a tool truck in their hand," he said. SATA's initial launch includes mechanic tool sets, torque wrenches, wrenches, pliers, ratchets, impact sockets, hex keys, tool storage and more — over 150 SKUs, all with a lifetime warranty.

Don't compromise — SATA is made for today's up-and-coming auto professionals to challenge. For a complete line of SATA Tools available for purchase, visit www.amazon.com/sata.

About SATA™

SATA™ Tools is a global leader in hand tools for automotive and industrial mechanics, owned by Apex Tool Group. With a strong distribution network and a lifetime warranty, SATA is trusted by professionals around the world in automobile maintenance and repair, MRO and trade services. SATA Tools are available globally, but online only at Amazon.com in the U.S. For more information, visit www.satatools.com.

About Apex Tool Group

Apex Tool Group LLC (ATG) is one of the largest worldwide producers of industrial hand and power tools, tool storage, drill chucks, chain and electronic soldering products. ATG serves a multitude of global markets, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, hardware, industrial and consumer retail. For more information, visit www.apextoolgroup.com.

