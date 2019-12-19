SATA Tools Rolls Out Mechanic's Tool Sets Among Professional-Grade Line Available in U.S.

SATA's Mechanic's Tool Sets are one of several products available and a must-have for auto mechanics. Sets range from 12- to 151-piece Society of Automobile Engineers (SAE) and metric full-polished chrome pre-assembled kits that are perfect for the apprentice, taking the guesswork out of what to choose when building the right set and allowing more time to keep wrenching.

SATA's assortment of ratchets, universal joints, extension bars, standard/deep patterned sockets (featuring an off-corner loading design to reduce fastener rounding), combination wrenches and other essentials is perfect for starting or rounding out a tool collection.

"Our decision to partner with a vendor like Amazon is a true testament that we deliver for our customers and appeal to their purchase preference and demand for convenience," Apex Tool Group Senior Director of Brand Management Curt Weber said. "The buying ease on a trusted site at a fair price point allows mechanics to invest in quality and innovation that's sure to enhance output with confidence."

SATA Tools is part of Apex Tool Group, a leading global industrial hand and power tool manufacturer. All SATA products are backed by a lifetime warranty.

About SATA™

SATA™ Tools is a global leader in hand tools for automotive and industrial mechanics, owned by Apex Tool Group. With a strong distribution network and a lifetime warranty, SATA is trusted by professionals around the world in automobile maintenance and repair, MRO and trade services. SATA Tools are available globally, but online only at Amazon.com in the U.S. For more information, visit www.satatools.com.

About Apex Tool Group

Apex Tool Group, LLC is one of the largest worldwide producers of industrial hand and power tools, tool storage, drill chucks, chain, and electronic soldering products. Apex serves a multitude of global markets, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, hardware, industrial, and consumer retail. For more information, visit www.apextoolgroup.com.

