Satcom Direct Avionics Awarded a Three-Year Agreement to Provide Multi-Orbit Aeronautical Connectivity for the Canadian Government

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Satcom Direct Avionics, the Canadian division of Satcom Direct (SD), has won a competitive bid to deliver multi-band aeronautical connectivity services for Shared Services Canada (SSC) and its clients for a period of up to seven years. This represents the first signing of such an agreement between the two entities, which will see SD Avionics provide appropriately secured high-speed broadband and datalink services, hardware, hosting, and infrastructure services to support global aeronautical missions for SSC and other federal Canadian government bodies. The deal will be supported by value-added services, including training and customer support, as well as regular upgrades of the technology.

SD Avionics supports Canadian government connectivity including Canada Royal Air Force A330 MRTT

Through SSC, Canadian government users will benefit from easy ordering access to quickly establish worldwide connectivity delivered through multiple band airtime services, including Ka, Ku, and L-band options.

As an Inmarsat Tier 1 Distribution Partner and Value-Added Reseller, SD will support the full range of Inmarsat aviation services including Global Xpress (GX) airtime powered by the Ka-band Global Xpress constellation, SwiftBroadband and Classic Aeronautical services; Ku-band services will be powered by the Intelsat FlexAir network. As an approved Tier 1 Value Added Reseller for Iridium SD will also support Iridium Airtime, Voice and Low Data Throughput services as well as Iridium Short Burst and Short Message Service (SMS) services and Iridium Certus Airtime services. The aggregated group of services and optimization of multi-orbit capabilities will ensure SD facilitates enhanced high-speed broadband connectivity solutions to provide airborne users with seamless, continuous, and reliable worldwide mobile connectivity.

The aeronautical services will be supported by SD's comprehensive terrestrial network to ensure appropriately secured transmission of all SSC customers' data from aircraft to the Canadian federal government specified locations. Combined, the services will ensure always-on global connectivity, even in the most geographically challenging environments.

"We have an extensive understanding of how connectivity is used by these customers, who are often operating critical missions in extreme environments. With an agnostic approach to technology and partners, we already deliver multi-orbit connectivity services that optimize the combination of GEO, LEO and HEO satellites. This in-depth knowledge, expertise, and proven capability of managing requirements and exceeding expectations, even in the most difficult of circumstances, has enabled SD to win this contract. Our team worked extremely hard to win this contract, and we are looking forward to developing our relationship with the Canadian government," said Joanne Walker, general manager for Satcom Direct Avionics.

The contract is confirmed for an initial period of three years with four additional one-year options. SD Avionics is responsible for fulfilling the acquisition requests, delivering consistent connectivity, and providing customer support as and when needed by SSC representatives and clients.

The SSC mandate is to provide modern, appropriately secured, and reliable information technology (IT) services to government entities. It also supports Canadian citizens' access to government benefits and services from anywhere, at any time, from any device.

About Satcom Direct

Satcom Direct (SD) is founded on a core belief in understanding the value of time and the importance of maximizing it. The company mobilizes the most cutting-edge technologies to enable connection wherever you might be. SD's proprietary technologies span business aviation, marine, and government sectors, with the singular goal of leading connectivity industry standards.

Harnessing a powerful combination of tools, SD delivers consistent, reliable connectivity across the globe. Proprietary software, hardware, terrestrial infrastructure, cybersecurity solutions and award-winning customer support create tailored data services for each individual customer mission. The aim is to enhance the passenger and ownership experience, improve efficiencies and give back precious time by providing connectivity beyond all expectations.

About Satcom Direct Avionics

SD Avionics, the Canadian headquarters for Satcom Direct, is based in the high-tech Kanata district of Ottawa, Canada, and is responsible for the research, design, development, manufacturing, maintenance and certification of aerospace connectivity hardware including routers, handsets and antennas.

The AS9100-certified facility enables the Satcom Direct commitment to delivering connectivity beyond all expectations through its advanced technology, repair capabilities and production output. The expert team supports the Satcom Direct global offices in all areas of hardware and software evolution and development.

SD World Headquarters is located at the heart of the Space Coast in Melbourne, Florida, with 14 additional locations in 11 countries, including the UK, UAE, Switzerland, Singapore, Australia and Brazil, plus a hardware development and manufacturing base in Ottawa, Canada. For more information regarding SD, visit www.satcomdirect.com, e-mail [email protected], or call U.S. +1.321.777.3000 or UK +44.1252.554.460.

