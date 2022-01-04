SATCOM on the Move Market by Platform, Vertical, Frequency and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "SATCOM on the Move Market by Platform (Land, Airborne, Maritime), Vertical (Government & Defense, Commercial), Frequency(C Band, L,&S Band, X Band, Ka Band, Ku Band, VHF/UHF Band, EHF/SHF Band, Multi Band, Q Band), and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The SATCOM on the move market is projected to grow from USD 17.7 Billion in 2021 to USD 42.8 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 19.3%.

Based on platform, airborne SATCOM segment is estimated to account for the fastest growth of the SATCOM on the move from 2021 to 2026.

Based on platform, airborne SATCOM segment is estimated to lead the SATCOM on the movefrom 2021 to 2026 and is projected to grow further due to the increasing need for high-definition intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) videos, and an increasing number of connected commercial aircraft, rising adoption of UAVs and rising number of private aviation companies worldwide supporting market growth. In December 2019, The French Airforce have enhanced their Airborne Satellite communication capabilities by adopting new Thales technologies. The French Defense agency awarded a contract to Thales to design and built the next-generation Syracuse 4 satellite communication system. This contract enables French defense forces to improvise the SATCOM system in the Charles De Gaulle Aircraft Carrier and the Rafale combat aircraft.

Based on verticals, commercial segment is estimated to account for the fastest growth of the SATCOM on the move market from 2021 to 2026.

Based on verticals, commercial segment is expected to lead the SATCOM on the move market from 2021 to 2026. This is due to increasing need for uninterrupted mobile broadband coverage in remote and far-flung regions, streaming information and entertainment, extensive use of small satellites for commercialization and data transferability, technological advancements in transport and logistics network, and increasing demand for broadband connections and VSAT connectivity. In July 2021, the Digital Communications Commission (DCC) accepted the sector regulator's call to allow VSAT operators to provide satellite-based cellular backhaul connectivity to telcos to ensure uninterrupted mobile broadband coverage in remote and far-flung regions.

The North American market is projected to contribute the largest share from 2021 to 2026 in the SATCOM equipment market

Based on region, North America is expected to lead the SATCOM on the move market from 2021 to 2026. The US is a lucrative market for SATCOM equipment in the North American region. The US government is increasingly investing in the field of SATCOM to enhance the quality and effectiveness of satellite communication. The increasing investment on SATCOM equipment to enhance defense and surveillance capabilities of the armed forces, modernization of existing communication in military platforms, critical infrastructure and law enforcement agencies are increasingly using SATCOM equipment are key factors expected to drive the SATCOM on the move market in North America. I

