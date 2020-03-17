Saté Grill (momogoose) Food Truck at MIT to Launch Contactless Highly Sanitized Hot Healthy Meals System for Boston Communities to Face COVID-19

BOSTON, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Saté Grill (momogoose) Food Truck today announced the launch of a touchless/contactless system to get food to Boston communities during the COVID-19 crisis.

Many communities in Boston are facing a terrible crisis as the city works to fight the spread of COVID-19. Even before any large scale outbreaks, major universities and schools have shut down. Massachusetts has declared a state of emergency. As businesses close and institutions enact proactive quarantine measures, many in the Boston area are left stranded with little income, or even zero income. The lowest wage earning communities, such as students, food service workers, and families living paycheck to paycheck, face the greatest risk and are living in a resource crisis today. This crisis is escalating.

For instance, on March 10, Harvard and MIT released statements ordering students to leave campus and not return for the remainder of the semester. With only a few days' notice to vacate their dorms, many students, especially international, low income, and first generation students, face the impossible task of finding high-cost last minute arrangements for flights, housing, and meals. Many are turning to the alumni and local communities for assistance.

Saté Grill has developed a touchless/contactless highly sanitized meal delivery system that allows for a large number of people to be fed while minimizing the risk of infection. Its mobile kitchens allow hot and healthy meals to be served to vulnerable communities that are required to shelter in place, such as senior citizens, low income families with unpaid sick leave under quarantine, or students facing the sudden loss of room and board.

Recognizing that many in the community are facing hardship because of the crisis, contactless meals are provided free to those in need during the crisis. The system will be initially implemented at MIT where thousands of meals are already served every week. Funding is being raised through such sources as GoFundMe to expand the meal service to other parts of Boston.

"Food is a critical need for our community as many Boston families and students struggle to survive this crisis. We have a tradition of excellence, of innovation, problem solving, and of looking out for our team and our community. We have unique skills, resources, and experience in the field of food service, particularly in unconventional settings and unique circumstances," stated Maggie Vo, Director of Community Outreach and head of the COVID-19 Response Team for Saté Grill. "We will step up for our staff, customers, and community. The COVID-19 crisis is unprecedented in the history of Boston. Our efforts for the Boston community that we love will also be unprecedented."

"I have a place to go back to where I have food security. But this is not the case for everyone," noted a first generation low income (FGLI) undergraduate who asked to remain anonymous. "I did have an on campus job [and] I'm really lucky because I'll be able to continue this job remotely, but for a lot of people this is not the case. The president of Primus [Harvard's first generation student union] is homeless and works 3 on campus jobs to support her family, and she is losing access to that."

Saté Grill (momogoose) is the award winning food truck that has served the Boston/Cambridge community for over 30 years. Saté is known for its incredible food service speed, take out focused business model, hot and healthy affordable meals, and dedication to community contribution. Founded at MIT, it is also known for its innovative approaches to food service. It won 1st Place in Mayor Menino's Food Truck Challenge and has been recognized as a Top 10 in the Nation by MSN/Fitbie and Maxim Magazine. Last year, for its 30th anniversary celebration, Saté, with its supporters, was able to donate more than 30,000 meals to the U.N. World Food Program.

