STL selected for its ability to provide indoor timing synchronization for 5G networks

RESTON, Va., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Satelles, Inc. (www.satelles.com), innovative provider of highly secure satellite-based time and location services, today announces it has been named as a winner in this year's Fierce Innovation Awards: Telecom Edition. STL (Satellite Time and Location) was chosen by Fierce Telecom and Fierce Wireless for the top spot in the Next-Gen Deployment Wireless category.

Satelles Named as Winner in Fierce Innovation Awards: Telecom Edition

"We are honored that the judges recognized STL for its ability to operate indoors and in other challenging environments where signals from the Global Positioning System (GPS) and other Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) are unable to provide a reliable source of precise time for 5G network synchronization," said Christina Riley, Vice President and General Manager of Commercial Business at Satelles.

Compared to 4G, 5G networks require more precise timing and need it in five to ten times as many locations, including those that are indoors or in occluded environments. GPS/GNSS signals have been used for timing synchronization for years, but it is difficult for them to reach the growing number of places where 5G networks need a source of precise time.

STL is a Stratum 0 UTC source of time that can be used to create a Stratum 1 timing clock compliant with the ITU-T G.8272 PRTC-A performance standard. It works indoors, so wireless carriers do not have to obtain roof rights to install an outdoor antenna, absorb the cost to own and maintain it, or deal with the expense and hassle of coring through concrete floors to run the necessary cabling. STL is easy to install and more reliable than GPS/GNSS within challenging environments, meaning that carriers benefit from fewer field service truck rolls. STL can also be used as a redundant source of time for operators that are concerned about the vulnerabilities and cybersecurity threats related to GPS/GNSS.

Visit the awards website (https://www.fiercetelecomawards.com) to learn more about the Fierce Innovation Awards: Telecom Edition and why STL from Satelles was chosen as a winner in 2022.

About Satelles

Satelles protects critical infrastructure by providing STL as an alternative positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) technology that delivers the stability, reliability, and trust required by commercial enterprises and government entities across a range of critical infrastructure applications. STL's secure time and location signal from low Earth orbit (LEO) is resilient to regional outages of the Global Positioning System (GPS) and other Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS).

Customers turn to Satelles for a primary source of PNT, and STL also safeguards against devastating attacks to GPS/GNSS capable of disrupting or disabling electrical grids, wireless communications networks, financial systems, and other private and public infrastructure in ways that seriously imperil the safety and security of our society. Built on a foundation of expertise in the public sector, Satelles delivers first-to-market proven technology that is sold commercially throughout the world today.

