Satellite Administrative Services Set to Disrupt the Settlement Claims Industry

WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Satellite Administrative Services, the nation's only minority-owned settlement claims administrator, has secured an historic partnership with Eastern Point Trust Company, one of the fastest growing trust firms in the industry, to service non-traditional markets largely underserved by the settlement claims industry.

Satellite, a certified Small, Woman-owned and Minority (SWaM) business, will leverage its technology infrastructure to provide settlement claims administration services for new markets as well as for Eastern Point's existing client base. What distinguishes Satellite is the end-to-end support it provides for every element of the claims administration process including the coordination of defendants, counsel, and litigants involved in mass tort, multi-claimant, and single-event cases in the United States and internationally.

"As a minority owned firm, we understand the challenges of communication, access to enabling technology, and banking services that exist in the minority community," says Satellite CEO Damon Thomas. "Satellite's settlement and claims administration services are designed to empower, protect and advocate for the minority community."

Glen Armand, CEO of Eastern Point Trust Company offers, "Satellite's racial and cultural awareness fills a long-standing void in the settlement administration industry. Eastern Point is honored to be a teaming partner assisting Satellite Administrative Services in providing world-class settlement and claims administration to communities of color."

About Satellite Administrative Services

Satellite Administrative Services is a minority-owned technology-driven, end-to-end, settlement claims administration company. It offers best of class solutions for a speedy, efficient, and transparent settlement awards process, enabling proper notification and timing of settlement awards disbursement.

About Eastern Point Trust Company

Eastern Point Trust Company is a non-depository trust company with over three decades of trustee and trust administration experience. It provides services to over 5,000 trusts with more than 20,000 users across the U.S. and internationally and is the leading Qualified Settlement Fund provider.

