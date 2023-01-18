Satellite Antenna Market To Reach USD 3592 Million By 2028 With A CAGR of 5.8%| Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Satellite Antenna Market is segmented by type (C Band, K/KU/KA Band, S And L Band, X Band, VHF And UHF Band, Other Frequency Bands), by application (Space, Land, Maritime, Airborne) : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Internet & Telecom Category.

The global Satellite Antenna market size is estimated to be worth USD 2414 million in 2021 and is forecast to reach size of USD 3592 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.8% during the review period.

Major factors driving the growth of the Satellite Antenna Market

In a number of important areas, including maritime interdiction, border protection, mobile telecom, etc., where the demand for sophisticated communication capabilities has grown significantly over the past several years, satellite antenna systems have emerged as a significant answer.

The satellite antenna market is expanding as a result of technological developments in the field of satellite antennas, which have increased their transmission capacity and reduced the cost of launching satellites for both commercial and military purposes.

Get Free Sample:

https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-37K8816/Global_Satellite_Antenna_Market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE SATELLITE ANTENNA MARKET

A change in requirements for both satellite and ground terminal antennas is being driven by the expansion of low earth orbit (LEO) and medium earth orbit (MEO) satellite constellations and the move toward dedicated ground stations for satellite communications as a service. The cost-effective exploitation of onboard power and bandwidth resources is necessary for point-to-multipoint and multipoint-to-multipoint satellite communications. This results in the application of sophisticated antenna concepts, thereby driving the growth of the Satellite Antenna market.

Airborne modems must travel across networks on numerous transponders and satellites, controlled from a number of hubs and networks, in order to provide worldwide coverage. Both civilian and military applications frequently use airborne satellite communication. A phased array antenna should be used to improve ASC communication between aircraft and satellites. With the development of commercial broadband satellite communication systems and series for in-flight civil airplanes, satellite broadband capabilities are now necessary. By offering in-flight connectivity for real-time flight crew information and introducing live TV and high-speed connections, ASC may improve airline operations. Persistent or almost persistent earth surveillance from a space-based station is likewise in higher demand. This in turn is expected to drive the growth of the Satellite Antenna market.

The use of satellite communication in the maritime industry has several applications, including crew wellness, maritime operations, and autonomous shipping. Fully autonomous shipping is already a reality as a result of the maritime industry's digital transformation; autonomous shipping requires satellite communication, and choosing the best satellite and radio communication platform to implement smart procedures can be advantageous for both fleet and business. This is expected to drive the Satellite Antenna market growth.

View Full Report:

https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-37K8816/global-satellite-antenna

SATELLITE ANTENNA SHARE ANALYSIS:

During the projection period, North America is expected to dominate the market under investigation. Additionally, the ongoing space project keeps the local providers of satellite solutions quite active.

The global demand for high-definition intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) videos, the increasing uptake of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the rising number of connected commercial aircraft, and the growing number of private aviation companies all point to further growth for the airborne segment.

Get Regional Report:

https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-37K8816/Global_Satellite_Antenna_Market

Key Companies:

MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES

ViaSat

Honeywell International Inc

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

L3Harrkis

CPI Satcom & Antenna Technologies Inc

Cobham

Kymeta

Gilat Satellite Networks

ThinKokm

Norsat International Inc

Elite Antennas Ltd

Get Customized Report:

https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/QYRE-Auto-37K8816/Global_Satellite_Antenna_Market

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact :

https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-37K8816&lic=single-user

SIMILAR REPORTS:

- Electric Propulsion Satellites market was valued at USD 67 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 424.3 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 28.9% during 2021-2027.

- GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) Positioning Chips market size is estimated to be worth USD 3316.5 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 3316.5 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.7% during the review period.

- Low-Cost Satellite market size is estimated to be worth USD 1265.8 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 3992.4 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 21.1% during the review period.

- Satellite-Based Augmentation Systems market size is projected to reach USD 707.3 million by 2028, from USD 533.8 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2022-2028.

- Earth Observation Satellite Market estimated at USD 4677.2 million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of USD 6304.9 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

- Aerospace Maintenance Chemicals market is projected to reach USD 128.9 million by 2028 from an estimated USD 95 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2023 and 2028.

- Small satellite market size was valued at USD 3215.9 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 13711.7 million by 2030 growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.4%.

- Aerospace Engineering Services in Airlines market size is projected to reach USD 325.4 million by 2028, from USD 272.5 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 2.1% during 2022-2028.

- The smart space market was valued at D30.53 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach D107.42 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.4%.

- Flight Simulator market size was USD 3841.6 Million and it is expected to reach USD 4789.3 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.2% during 2021-2027.

- Electric Aircraft market size is projected to reach USD 9566 million by 2027, from USD 6753.8 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2027.

- Military Drone market size is estimated to be worth USD 11770 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 17270 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.6% during the review period.

- Military Communications market size is estimated to be worth USD 11860 Million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 20060 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

- The Military Image Intensifier market was valued at USD 672.2 Million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 1145.3 Million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2021-2027.

- LEO Satellite market size is estimated to be worth USD 5162.6 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 16740 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 21.7% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

- Space Based C4ISR market size is projected to reach USD 23400 Million by 2028, from USD 17660 Million in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2022-2028.

- Maritime Solution with Satellite AIS Data Market

- Geostationary Orbit Commercial Satellite Broadband Market

- Satellite Transponders Leasing Market

- Satellite Roller Screw Market

- Satellite Messenger Market

- Push-To-Talk over Satellite Market

- Satellite Laser Communication System Sales Market

- Satellite Beacon Receiver Market

Click here to see related reports on Satellite Antenna Market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

LinkedIn - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/html/reports/226

https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/html/reports/227

https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/html/reports/228

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports