Satellite-Based Earth Observation Market , 43% of Growth to Originate from North America, Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global satellite-based earth observation market size is estimated to grow by USD 9.66 billion from 2025 to 2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Satellite-Based Earth Observation Market 2025-2029

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2024 Forecast period 2025-2029 Historic Data for 2019 - 2023 Segments Covered Application (Defense, Weather, LBS, Energy, and Others), Type (VAS and Data), Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa), and Technology () Key Companies Covered Airbus SE, Antrix Corp. Ltd., BAE Systems Plc, Eagle View Technologies Inc., EarthDaily Analytics, Geoimage, Global Surface Intelligence Ltd., Imagesat International I.S.I Ltd., Kleos Space S.A, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Maxar Technologies Inc., Northrop Grumman Corp., OHB SE, Orbital Insight Inc., Orbital Micro Systems, Planet Labs PBC, PlanetiQ, RTX Corp., and Thales Group Regions Covered North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Region Outlook

North America Europe Asia Rest of World

1. North America - North America is estimated to contribute 43%. To the growth of the global market. The Satellite-Based Earth Observation Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027.

The United States dominates the global satellite-based Earth Observation (EO) market, owning approximately one-third of the current Earth-orbiting satellites. Since the industry's inception, the US has been a pioneer, utilizing satellites for communications, surveillance and intelligence, national security, weather forecasting, disaster management, environmental monitoring, and navigation. NASA spearheads most US satellite-based EO missions. However, in the last decade, numerous private companies have emerged, offering satellite imagery analysis and Value-Added Services (VAS). Some of these enterprises also manufacture and launch their small satellites for data collection.

Segmentation Overview

Application 1.1 Defense

1.2 Weather

1.3 LBS

1.4 Energy

1.5 Others Type 2.1 VAS

2.2 Data Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa Technology Country

US, Russia , China , Japan , UK, South Korea , Canada , Germany , Brazil , and Saudi Arabia

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

The defense segment held a substantial share in the global satellite-based Earth observation market in 2023. This trend is attributed to increasing defense spending on satellite technologies for surveillance, security, and intelligence purposes by emerging nations like China, India, and Russia. In September 2022, Airbus SE secured 15-year contracts with the Czech Republic and Netherlands defense ministries to provide satellite communications. The Czech Republic and Netherlands armed forces will utilize two and three channels, respectively, of Airbus' UHF military communications hosted payload on EUTELSAT 36D. Launch scheduled for 2024, such agreements strengthen civil contractors' presence in the military domain. The defense segment is projected to witness growth through hybrid procurement, combining public-private partnerships and proprietary application/data purchase framework contracts, due to budgetary constraints, low utilization rates, and industry competitiveness enhancement.

Research Analysis

The Satellite-based Earth Observation market is a dynamic and growing industry that provides valuable insights and data about the Earth through various applications. This market caters to diverse sectors including Defense, Border monitoring, Disaster management, Military missions, and Civil engineering & construction. High-resolution imaging services are essential for Defense & intelligence, Agriculture & forestry, Transportation, Real estate, and Urban planning. Big data technology plays a crucial role in processing and analyzing vast amounts of satellite imagery. Reusable rockets and alternative earth observation methods like high-altitude balloons, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), and drones are also gaining popularity. The market encompasses Telecommunication services, Space economy, Commercial space activities, and the Private spaceflight industry. Satellite imagery is used for various purposes such as Infrastructure security, Homeland security, Border mapping, and Infrastructure development.

Market Overview

The Satellite-based Earth Observation market encompasses various applications including defense sector, border monitoring, disaster management, military missions, and civil engineering construction. Big data technology plays a crucial role in processing high-resolution imagery for defense & intelligence, agriculture & forestry, transportation, real estate, and urban planning. Reusable rockets and high-altitude balloons are transforming the space economy, enabling commercial space activities and private spaceflight industry. Telecommunication services and satellite imagery are essential for government sector initiatives, smart city development, and infrastructure security. Earth-imaging satellites provide valuable data sources for meteorology, cartography, ocean salinity, ice thickness, agricultural health, air quality, and natural resource management. Technological capabilities include high-resolution cameras, remote sensing technology, and satellite analytics. Market growth is driven by the need for natural catastrophe prevention, climate change mitigation, and scientific research and development. However, market restraints include highly trained workers, encrypted data security, big data management, launch costs, and satellite production. Startups and global corporations are investing in satellite imagery, orbits, and data sources to address various industries and applications. Satellogic, GeoterraImage, Imagesat International, MDA Corporation, Planet Labs, and others are leading the way in satellite innovation. Non-military purposes include environmental monitoring, weather occurrences, and open-source data. Space programs and urban development are also significant markets for satellite-based Earth observation.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

