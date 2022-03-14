Satellite-based Earth Observation Market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 7.38% by 2026 | Driven by the Growing Use of Satellites for Environmental Monitoring|17000+ Technavio Reports

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Satellite-based Earth Observation Market in Europe Analysis Report by Type (VAS and Data), Application (Urban development and cultural heritage, energy and raw materials, Climate, Agriculture, and Others), and Geography (Russian Federation, UK, and Rest of Europe), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/satellite-based-earth-observation-market-industry-in-europe-analysis

Satellite-based Earth Observation in Europe - Drivers

The growing use of satellites for environmental monitoring is one of the key drivers supporting the satellite-based earth observation market growth in Europe. Satellite-based earth observation is used for various applications, including the observation and monitoring of GHG emissions, deforestation, changes in polar ice, wildfires, and coral bleaching. Advances in sensing and imaging technologies in the past decade have led to the development of superior observation satellites for environmental monitoring. These satellites provide higher-resolution images and allow for the measurement of several metrics. Similarly, The EU Earth Observation Programme, also called Copernicus, provides data and services for monitoring the atmosphere, marine environment, and land and climate changes. Such advanced technologies are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Satellite-based Earth Observation in Europe - Challenges

Competition from alternative technologies is one of the factors hindering the satellite-based earth observation market growth in Europe. With major enterprises, including Google and World View Enterprises, and startups, such as Zero 2 Infinity, investing in the R&D of high-altitude balloons, the threat against satellite-based earth observation is expected to increase. On the other hand, the rapid growth of UAVs is driven by their adoption in various application fields and the considerable venture capital funding in the past few years. The companies are increasingly focusing on the same end-user segments as satellite-based earth observation vendors. These end-user segments include construction, agriculture, environment monitoring, mining, and the oil and gas industry.

Some of key Satellite-based Earth Observation in Europe Players:

The satellite-based earth observation market in Europe is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as reducing pricing pressures by venturing into the newer high VAS segment to compete in the market.

ACRI-ST

Airbus SE

Assimila Ltd.

BMT Group Ltd.

CGI Inc.

cloudeo AG

EarthDaily Analytics

ImageSat International

Maxar Technologies Inc.

Thales Group

Satellite-based Earth Observation Market in Europe - Segmentation Analysis

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

VAS - size, and forecast 2021-2026

Data - size and forecast 2021-2026

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Urban development and cultural heritage - size and forecast 2021-2026

Energy and raw materials - size and forecast 2021-2026

Climate - size and forecast 2021-2026

Agriculture - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Russian Federation - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 UK - size, and forecast 2021-2026

Rest of Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

Satellite-based Earth Observation Market In Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.38% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 308.60 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 6.28 Performing market contribution Rest of Europe at 68% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ACRI-ST, Airbus SE, Assimila Ltd., BMT Group Ltd., CGI Inc., cloudeo AG, EarthDaily Analytics, ImageSat International, Maxar Technologies Inc., and Thales Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

