Satellite-based Earth Observation Market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 7.38% by 2026 | Driven by the Growing Use of Satellites for Environmental Monitoring|17000+ Technavio Reports

Mar 14, 2022, 09:45 ET
NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The satellite-based earth observation market in Europe is expected to grow by USD 308.60 million from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 7.38% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 68% of the market's growth will originate from the Rest of Europe during the forecast period. The rest of Europe is the key market for satellite-based earth observation market in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the Russian Federation. Another key region offering significant growth opportunities to the vendors in the Russian Federation. The need to replace older satellites and launch newer earth observation satellites to gather high-resolution imagery will facilitate the satellite-based earth observation market growth in Russian Federation over the forecast period.
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Satellite-based Earth Observation Market in Europe Analysis Report by Type (VAS and Data), Application (Urban development and cultural heritage, energy and raw materials, Climate, Agriculture, and Others), and Geography (Russian Federation, UK, and Rest of Europe), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/satellite-based-earth-observation-market-industry-in-europe-analysis
Satellite-based Earth Observation in Europe - Drivers
The growing use of satellites for environmental monitoring is one of the key drivers supporting the satellite-based earth observation market growth in Europe. Satellite-based earth observation is used for various applications, including the observation and monitoring of GHG emissions, deforestation, changes in polar ice, wildfires, and coral bleaching. Advances in sensing and imaging technologies in the past decade have led to the development of superior observation satellites for environmental monitoring. These satellites provide higher-resolution images and allow for the measurement of several metrics. Similarly, The EU Earth Observation Programme, also called Copernicus, provides data and services for monitoring the atmosphere, marine environment, and land and climate changes. Such advanced technologies are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.
Satellite-based Earth Observation in Europe - Challenges
Competition from alternative technologies is one of the factors hindering the satellite-based earth observation market growth in Europe. With major enterprises, including Google and World View Enterprises, and startups, such as Zero 2 Infinity, investing in the R&D of high-altitude balloons, the threat against satellite-based earth observation is expected to increase. On the other hand, the rapid growth of UAVs is driven by their adoption in various application fields and the considerable venture capital funding in the past few years. The companies are increasingly focusing on the same end-user segments as satellite-based earth observation vendors. These end-user segments include construction, agriculture, environment monitoring, mining, and the oil and gas industry.
Some of key Satellite-based Earth Observation in Europe Players:
The satellite-based earth observation market in Europe is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as reducing pricing pressures by venturing into the newer high VAS segment to compete in the market.
- ACRI-ST
- Airbus SE
- Assimila Ltd.
- BMT Group Ltd.
- CGI Inc.
- cloudeo AG
- EarthDaily Analytics
- ImageSat International
- Maxar Technologies Inc.
- Thales Group
Satellite-based Earth Observation Market in Europe - Segmentation Analysis
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)
- VAS - size, and forecast 2021-2026
- Data - size and forecast 2021-2026
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)
- Urban development and cultural heritage - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Energy and raw materials - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Climate - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Agriculture - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - size and forecast 2021-2026
Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)
- Russian Federation - size and forecast 2021-2026
- UK - size, and forecast 2021-2026
- Rest of Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
Satellite-based Earth Observation Market In Europe Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.38%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 308.60 million
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
6.28
Performing market contribution
Rest of Europe at 68%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ACRI-ST, Airbus SE, Assimila Ltd., BMT Group Ltd., CGI Inc., cloudeo AG, EarthDaily Analytics, ImageSat International, Maxar Technologies Inc., and Thales Group
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
