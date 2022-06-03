Satellite Communication Market Size in Defense Sector to grow by USD 2.56 Billion| Increased Seaborne Security Threats to Boost Growth | Technavio

Jun 03, 2022, 21:45 ET
NEW YORK, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The satellite communication market size in defense sector is anticipated to increase by USD 2.56 billion from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also predicts the market to witness a decelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 6.81% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The increased seaborne security threats is expected to drive the satellite communication market growth in defense sector positively. However, factors such as the high cost of satellite hardware and components may impede the market growth.
Satellite Communication Market in Defense Sector Vendor Landscape
- The market is fragmented and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
- Airbus SE, Cobham Plc, EchoStar Corp., Elbit Systems Ltd., Eutelsat Communications SA, General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Indra Sistemas SA, Inmarsat Global Ltd., KVH Industries Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., NSIL Corp. Ltd., ORBCOMM Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Thales Group, Thuraya Telecommunications Co., and Viasat Inc. are some of the major market participants.
Satellite Communication Market in Defense Sector Segmentation
- Application
- Surveillance And Tracking: The surveillance and tracking segment held the largest satellite communication market share in defense sector. The segment will continue to account for the highest share throughout the forecast period. The defense satellite can relay information from enemy territory, track suspicious locations, and guide military officers concerning threats during an active mission.
- Remote Sensing
- Disaster Recovery
- Others
- Geography
- North America: 40% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for satellite communication market in defense sector in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC. The high investment in the defense sector made by the US will facilitate the satellite communication market growth in defense sector in North America over the forecast period.
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- Middle East And Africa
Satellite Communication Market in Defense Sector Scope
Technavio categorizes the satellite communication market in defense sector as a part of the global communications equipment market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the satellite communication market in defense sector, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our satellite communication market in defense sector report covers the following areas:
- Satellite Communication Market in Defense Sector size
- Satellite Communication Market in Defense Sector trends
- Satellite Communication Market in Defense Sector industry analysis
Satellite Communication Market in Defense Sector Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist satellite communication market in defense sector growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the satellite communication market in defense sector size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the satellite communication market in defense sector
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of satellite communication market in defense sector vendors
Satellite Communication Market In Defense Sector Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.81%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 2.56 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
8.97
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 40%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, India, UK, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Airbus SE, Cobham Plc, EchoStar Corp., Elbit Systems Ltd., Eutelsat Communications SA, General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Indra Sistemas SA, Inmarsat Global Ltd., KVH Industries Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., NSIL Corp. Ltd., ORBCOMM Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Thales Group, Thuraya Telecommunications Co., and Viasat Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Surveillance and tracking - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Surveillance and tracking - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Surveillance and tracking - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Surveillance and tracking - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Surveillance and tracking - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Remote sensing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Remote sensing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Remote sensing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Remote sensing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Remote sensing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Disaster recovery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Disaster recovery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Disaster recovery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Disaster recovery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Disaster recovery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 86: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 88: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 95: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Airbus SE
- Exhibit 97: Airbus SE - Overview
- Exhibit 98: Airbus SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 99: Airbus SE - Key news
- Exhibit 100: Airbus SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 101: Airbus SE - Segment focus
- 10.4 Cobham Plc
- Exhibit 102: Cobham Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 103: Cobham Plc - Product / Service
- Exhibit 104: Cobham Plc - Key offerings
- 10.5 EchoStar Corp.
- Exhibit 105: EchoStar Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 106: EchoStar Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 107: EchoStar Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 108: EchoStar Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.6 General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc.
- Exhibit 109: General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 110: General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 111: General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 112: General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.7 Honeywell International Inc.
- Exhibit 113: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 114: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 115: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 116: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 117: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.8 KVH Industries Inc.
- Exhibit 118: KVH Industries Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 119: KVH Industries Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 120: KVH Industries Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 121: KVH Industries Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 122: KVH Industries Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.9 L3Harris Technologies Inc.
- Exhibit 123: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 124: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 125: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 126: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 127: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.10 ORBCOMM Inc.
- Exhibit 128: ORBCOMM Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 129: ORBCOMM Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 130: ORBCOMM Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 131: ORBCOMM Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.11 Thales Group
- Exhibit 132: Thales Group - Overview
- Exhibit 133: Thales Group - Business segments
- Exhibit 134: Thales Group - Key offerings
- Exhibit 135: Thales Group - Segment focus
- 10.12 Thuraya Telecommunications Co.
- Exhibit 136: Thuraya Telecommunications Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 137: Thuraya Telecommunications Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 138: Thuraya Telecommunications Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 139: Thuraya Telecommunications Co. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 140: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 141: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 142: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 143: Research methodology
- Exhibit 144: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 145: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 146: List of abbreviations
