Satellite Communication Market Size in Defense Sector to grow by USD 2.56 Billion| Increased Seaborne Security Threats to Boost Growth | Technavio

Satellite Communication Market in Defense Sector Vendor Landscape

The market is fragmented and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Airbus SE, Cobham Plc, EchoStar Corp., Elbit Systems Ltd., Eutelsat Communications SA, General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Indra Sistemas SA, Inmarsat Global Ltd., KVH Industries Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., NSIL Corp. Ltd., ORBCOMM Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Thales Group, Thuraya Telecommunications Co., and Viasat Inc. are some of the major market participants.

Satellite Communication Market in Defense Sector Segmentation

Application

Surveillance And Tracking: The surveillance and tracking segment held the largest satellite communication market share in defense sector. The segment will continue to account for the highest share throughout the forecast period. The defense satellite can relay information from enemy territory, track suspicious locations, and guide military officers concerning threats during an active mission.

The surveillance and tracking segment held the largest satellite communication market share in defense sector. The segment will continue to account for the highest share throughout the forecast period. The defense satellite can relay information from enemy territory, track suspicious locations, and guide military officers concerning threats during an active mission.

Remote Sensing



Disaster Recovery



Others

Geography

North America: 40% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for satellite communication market in defense sector in North America . Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC. The high investment in the defense sector made by the US will facilitate the satellite communication market growth in defense sector in North America over the forecast period.

40% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for satellite communication market in defense sector in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC. The high investment in the defense sector made by the US will facilitate the satellite communication market growth in defense sector in North America over the forecast period.

Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Satellite Communication Market in Defense Sector Scope

Technavio categorizes the satellite communication market in defense sector as a part of the global communications equipment market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the satellite communication market in defense sector, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our satellite communication market in defense sector report covers the following areas:

Satellite Communication Market in Defense Sector Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist satellite communication market in defense sector growth during the next five years

Estimation of the satellite communication market in defense sector size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the satellite communication market in defense sector

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of satellite communication market in defense sector vendors

Satellite Communication Market In Defense Sector Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.81% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 2.56 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Airbus SE, Cobham Plc, EchoStar Corp., Elbit Systems Ltd., Eutelsat Communications SA, General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Indra Sistemas SA, Inmarsat Global Ltd., KVH Industries Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., NSIL Corp. Ltd., ORBCOMM Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Thales Group, Thuraya Telecommunications Co., and Viasat Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Surveillance and tracking - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Surveillance and tracking - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Surveillance and tracking - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Surveillance and tracking - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Surveillance and tracking - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Remote sensing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Remote sensing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Remote sensing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Remote sensing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Remote sensing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Disaster recovery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Disaster recovery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Disaster recovery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Disaster recovery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Disaster recovery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 86: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Airbus SE

Exhibit 97: Airbus SE - Overview



Exhibit 98: Airbus SE - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Airbus SE - Key news



Exhibit 100: Airbus SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Airbus SE - Segment focus

10.4 Cobham Plc

Exhibit 102: Cobham Plc - Overview



Exhibit 103: Cobham Plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Cobham Plc - Key offerings

10.5 EchoStar Corp.

Exhibit 105: EchoStar Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 106: EchoStar Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: EchoStar Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: EchoStar Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc.

Exhibit 109: General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 110: General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 112: General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 113: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 116: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 KVH Industries Inc.

Exhibit 118: KVH Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: KVH Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: KVH Industries Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 121: KVH Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: KVH Industries Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 123: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 126: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 ORBCOMM Inc.

Exhibit 128: ORBCOMM Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: ORBCOMM Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: ORBCOMM Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: ORBCOMM Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Thales Group

Exhibit 132: Thales Group - Overview



Exhibit 133: Thales Group - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Thales Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Thales Group - Segment focus

10.12 Thuraya Telecommunications Co.

Exhibit 136: Thuraya Telecommunications Co. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Thuraya Telecommunications Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Thuraya Telecommunications Co. - Key news



Exhibit 139: Thuraya Telecommunications Co. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 140: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 141: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 142: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 143: Research methodology



Exhibit 144: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 145: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 146: List of abbreviations

