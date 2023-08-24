Satellite Communication Soars: Frequency Meters Essential for Satellite System Development

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Frequency Meter Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The frequency meter market is projected to achieve a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.78% from 2023 to 2028, signifying substantial growth opportunities in the field.

A frequency meter is an essential component of test and measurement equipment that accurately gauges the frequency of an electrical signal.

It operates by tallying the cycles of the signal within a given timeframe. These meters are used in various applications such as microwave, radio frequency measuring, AC motor tuning, and audio frequency tuning.

Key Drivers and Applications:

The demand for frequency meters stems from the need for accurate and reliable frequency measurements across diverse sectors.

The aerospace and defense industry's requirement for frequency meters, as well as increasing telecommunication and satellite communication activities, are driving the growth of this market.

Telecommunication and Wireless Networks:

Frequency meters play a crucial role in telecommunication, where they measure signal frequencies in wireless networks, such as cellular and Wi-Fi networks.

Accurate frequency measurement becomes vital to ensure optimal performance and avoid interference given the increasing complexity and deployment of wireless technologies like 5G networks.

According to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the number of 5G mobile subscriptions is projected to reach 3.5 billion by 2026.

Satellite Communication Industry:

Satellite communication heavily relies on high-frequency microwave signals, making accurate frequency measurement a necessity.

Frequency meters are integral for the design, development, and operation of satellite communication systems.

The Satellite Industry Association (SIA) reported over 2,800 active satellites in orbit in 2021, demonstrating the growing demand for satellite-based communication systems.

Asia Pacific Market Dominance:

The Asia Pacific region is expected to hold a significant market share in 2028, driven by advanced frequency meter technologies and the booming telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and satellite communication industries in countries like China , Japan , and India .

Segmentation Details:

The frequency meter market is categorized based on types, applications, and geography.

Types include Mechanical Resonance and Electrical Resonance.

Applications cover Microwave Application, Radio Frequency Measuring, AC Motor Tuning, Audio Frequency Tuning, and more.

The geographical segmentation spans North America , South America , Europe , Middle East & Africa , and Asia Pacific .

Prominent Companies:

Key players in the frequency meter market include ABB Ltd., B&K Precision Corporation, Hoyt Electrical Instrument Works Inc., Keysight Technologies, Metravi, OMEGA Engineering Inc., and Schneider Electric.

Conclusion:

The frequency meter market's steady growth is underscored by its indispensability across various sectors.

With accurate frequency measurement being essential for modern communication and technology, the market is expected to experience continued expansion in the coming years.

