Satellite Ground Station Equipment Market Size to Grow by USD 5.59 Billion | 41% Growth to Originate from North America | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Mar 16, 2022, 11:30 ET
NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The satellite ground station equipment market potential difference will grow by USD 5.59 billion from 2019 to 2024, as per the latest market outlook report from Technavio. The report identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 7% during this period. The market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the factors influencing the market's growth during the forecast period.
The increasing investments in HTS communication will be one of the key drivers expected to influence the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, the emergence of mobile ground stations is another factor supporting the satellite ground station equipment market share growth. However, the high initial investments will be a major challenge for the satellite ground station equipment market during the forecast period.
Satellite Ground Station Equipment Market Segmentation
- Type
- NOC Equipment
The use of NOC equipment allows for easy management of the above functions. Vendors are partnering with satellite service providers to provide NOC equipment for monitoring the satellites, which are active in orbit. The NOC equipment segment will continue to account for the highest share during the forecast period.
- VSAT Equipment
- Antennas
- Power Units
- Others
- Geography
- North America
The presence of numerous satellite services providers such as SES, EchoStar, and Globecomm Systems Inc. (Globecomm Systems) will facilitate the satellite ground station equipment market growth in North America over the forecast period. 41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for satellite ground station equipment in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Satellite Ground Station Equipment Market Scope
Technavio categorizes the global satellite ground station equipment as a part of the global communications equipment market, within the overall global information technology sector. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the satellite ground station equipment market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the satellite ground station equipment market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Satellite Ground Station Equipment Market size
- Satellite Ground Station Equipment Market trends
- Satellite Ground Station Equipment Market industry analysis
Satellite Ground Station Equipment Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist satellite ground station equipment market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the satellite ground station equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the satellite ground station equipment market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of satellite ground station equipment market vendors
