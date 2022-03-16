Satellite Ground Station Equipment Market Size to Grow by USD 5.59 Billion | 41% Growth to Originate from North America | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

The increasing investments in HTS communication will be one of the key drivers expected to influence the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, the emergence of mobile ground stations is another factor supporting the satellite ground station equipment market share growth. However, the high initial investments will be a major challenge for the satellite ground station equipment market during the forecast period.

For more insights on trends and challenges, View Report Outlook

Satellite Ground Station Equipment Market Segmentation

Type

NOC Equipment

The use of NOC equipment allows for easy management of the above functions. Vendors are partnering with satellite service providers to provide NOC equipment for monitoring the satellites, which are active in orbit. The NOC equipment segment will continue to account for the highest share during the forecast period.

The use of NOC equipment allows for easy management of the above functions. Vendors are partnering with satellite service providers to provide NOC equipment for monitoring the satellites, which are active in orbit. The NOC equipment segment will continue to account for the highest share during the forecast period.

VSAT Equipment



Antennas



Power Units



Others

Geography

North America

The presence of numerous satellite services providers such as SES, EchoStar, and Globecomm Systems Inc. (Globecomm Systems) will facilitate the satellite ground station equipment market growth in North America over the forecast period. 41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for satellite ground station equipment in North America . Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

The presence of numerous satellite services providers such as SES, EchoStar, and Globecomm Systems Inc. (Globecomm Systems) will facilitate the satellite ground station equipment market growth in over the forecast period. 41% of the market's growth will originate from during the forecast period. The US is the key market for satellite ground station equipment in . Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

APAC



Europe



South America



MEA

Download Sample Report for more information in each contributing segment

Satellite Ground Station Equipment Market Scope

Technavio categorizes the global satellite ground station equipment as a part of the global communications equipment market, within the overall global information technology sector. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the satellite ground station equipment market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the satellite ground station equipment market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Satellite Ground Station Equipment Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist satellite ground station equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the satellite ground station equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the satellite ground station equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of satellite ground station equipment market vendors

Related Reports:



Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Communication System Market by Vehicle Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Satellite Communication Market in Defense Sector Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Satellite Ground Station Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7% Market growth 2020-2024 $ 5.59 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.37 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, Russian Federation, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Advantech Wireless Technologies Inc., Comtech Telecommunications Corp., EchoStar Corp., Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., GomSpace Group AB, Norsat International Inc., NovelSat, ST Engineering, Terrasat Communications Inc., and Viasat Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 03: Product / Service portfolio of key vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 04: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2019

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Exhibit 05: Global - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 06: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2019 - 2024 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 07: Five forces analysis 2019 & 2024

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Type

The segments covered in this chapter are:

NOC equipment

VSAT equipment

Antennas

Power units

Others

Here NOC equipment has the maximum growth while VSAT equipment,antennas, power units and others have the lowest growth.

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 14: Type - Market share 2019-2024 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 15: Comparison by Product

5.3 NOC equipment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 16: NOC equipment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion

Exhibit 17: NOC equipment - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

5.4 VSAT equipment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 18: VSAT equipment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 19: Comparison between brands offering VSAT equipment

Exhibit 20: VSAT equipment - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

5.5 Antennas - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 21: Antennas - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 22: Form factor comparison of antennas based on frequency bands

Exhibit 23: Antennas - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

5.6 Power units - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 24: Power units - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 25: Power units - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 26: Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 27: Others - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Type

6. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 29: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

The regions covered in the report are:

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

North America was the largest region of the market in 2019

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2019-2024 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 32: North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 33: North America - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 34: APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 35: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 38: South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 39: South America - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 40: MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 41: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 42: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Increasing investments in HTS communication

8.1.2 Increase in number of satellite launches

8.1.3 Increasing use of satellites for remote sensing applications

Exhibit 44: Recently launched EO satellites

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 High initial investments

8.2.2 Rise in demand for rental equipment

Exhibit 45: Companies providing equipment on rental or leases basis

8.2.3 Government policies and regulatory issues

Exhibit 46: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Emergence of mobile ground station

8.3.2 Deployment of 5G ecosystem

8.3.3 Increase in strategic partnerships

9. Vendor Landscape

Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape

9.1 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 47: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 48: Industry risks

9.2 Competitive Lanscape

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 49: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 50: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Advantech Wireless Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 51: Advantech Wireless Technologies Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 52: Advantech Wireless Technologies Inc. - Product and service

10.4 Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

Exhibit 55: Comtech Telecommunications Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 56: Comtech Telecommunications Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 57: Comtech Telecommunications Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 58: Comtech Telecommunications Corp. - Segment focus

10.5 EchoStar Corp.

Exhibit 59: EchoStar Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 60: EchoStar Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 61: EchoStar Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 62: EchoStar Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 63: EchoStar Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.

Exhibit 64: Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 65: Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 66: Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. - Key news

Exhibit 67: Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 68: Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 GomSpace Group AB

Exhibit 69: GomSpace Group AB - Overview

Exhibit 70: GomSpace Group AB - Business segments

Exhibit 71: GomSpace Group AB - Key offerings

Exhibit 72: GomSpace Group AB - Segment focus

10.8 Norsat International Inc.

Exhibit 73: Norsat International Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 74: Norsat International Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 75: Norsat International Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 NovelSat

Exhibit 76: NovelSat - Overview

Exhibit 77: NovelSat - Key news

Exhibit 78: NovelSat - Key offerings

Exhibit 79: ST Engineering – Overview

10.10 ST Engineering

Exhibit 80: ST Engineering - Business segments

Exhibit 81: ST Engineering - Key news

Exhibit 82: ST Engineering - Key offerings

Exhibit 83: ST Engineering - Segment focus

10.11 Terrasat Communications Inc.

Exhibit 84: Terrasat Communications Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 85: Terrasat Communications Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 86: Terrasat Communications Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Viasat Inc.

Exhibit 87: Viasat Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 88: Viasat Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 89: Viasat Inc - Key news

Exhibit 90: Viasat Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 91: Viasat Inc. - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 92: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 93: Research Methodology

Exhibit 94: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 95: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 96: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio