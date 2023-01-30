Satellite ground station equipment market size to increase by USD 6.86 billion: North America will account for 39% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Satellite Ground Station Equipment Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 7.11% and register an incremental growth of USD 6.86 billion during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. To know more, buy the report!

Regional analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Satellite Ground Station Equipment Market

Based on region, the global satellite ground station equipment market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to account for 39% of the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The presence of numerous satellite service providers such as SES, EchoStar, and Globecomm Systems Inc. (Globecomm Systems) is driving the growth of the regional market.

Company profiles

The satellite ground station equipment market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Baylin Technologies Inc: The company offers turnkey terrestrial and satellite communications solutions.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp.: The company offers satellite earth station products such as modems and amplifiers.

EchoStar Corp.: The company offers satellite communications infrastructure and solutions to media and broadcast organizations.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.: The company offers VSAT terminals and a comprehensive network management system.

GomSpace Group AB: The company offers a dual radio setup, an S-band radio unit for high-speed satellite up/downlink, and Ethernet access to operators.

The company offers a dual radio setup, an S-band radio unit for high-speed satellite up/downlink, and Ethernet access to operators. Inmarsat Global Ltd

Innovative Solutions In Space BV

Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Inc

Norsat International Inc, NovelSat

To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, Download a PDF sample report

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing investments in HTS communication, the rise in the number of satellite launches, and the growing use of satellites for remote sensing applications. However, high initial investments are hindering the market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others. Request a sample

Market Segmentation

Based on type, the market is segmented into NOC equipment, VSAT equipment, antennas, power units, and others. The NOC equipment segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021.

segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa . North America held the largest share of the market in 2021.

The satellite internet market size is expected to increase by USD 2.70 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.34%. The growth in the number of IoT devices is notably driving the satellite internet market growth, although factors such as bad weather may impede the market growth.

The satellite transponder market size is expected to increase by USD 6.05 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.34%. The rising adoption of HTS Technology is notably driving the satellite transponder market growth, although factors such as environmental interference may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this satellite ground station equipment market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will drive satellite ground station equipment market growth during the next five years

Precise estimation of the satellite ground station equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the satellite ground station equipment industry across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of satellite ground station equipment market vendors

Satellite Ground Station Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.11% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 6.86 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.63 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Russia, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AAC Clyde Space AB, Baylin Technologies Inc, Comtech Telecommunications Corp., CPI International Inc, ECA Group, EchoStar Corp., Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd, GomSpace Group AB, Inmarsat Global Ltd, Innovative Solutions In Space BV, Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Inc, Norsat International Inc, NovelSat, Satcom Direct Inc, Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Terrasat Communications Inc, Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc, Viasat Inc., and WORK Microwave GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's information technology market reports

