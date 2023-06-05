Satellite Internet Market size is set to grow by USD 4,476.69 million from 2022 to 2027, Growing number of IoT devices boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global satellite internet market size is estimated to grow by USD 4,476.69 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.85% during the forecast period. North America is estimated to account for 45% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The telecommunication sector in the region is expected to witness significant growth. This is due to the advancement in communication technology during the forecast period. Furthermore, the US is overcoming issues related to construction, operation, and maintenance costs in internet services. In addition, as the number of internet users grows rapidly in North America, the requirement for connectivity continues to evolve. Hence, the improving network infrastructure is propelling the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Satellite Internet Market 2023-2027

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Satellite Internet Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (commercial and non-commercial), type (K-band, X-band, L-band, and C-band), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the commercial segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Governments worldwide are increasingly investing in satellite broadband technology to provide broadband services in all regions and depend only on frontline technology to connect rural areas to the broadband network in the segment. For example, in September 2022 , Hughes Communications India announced the commercial release of the HTS internet service in India , which combines ground-based Hughes Jupiter Platform technology with the K-band satellite frequency on GSAT-29 and GSAT-11. The service is operated by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) to provide high-speed internet connectivity all over India . Hence, such factors drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Satellite Internet Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

A growing number of IoT devices is one of the major factors driving the growth of the global satellite internet market.

Mobile edge computing is evolving with the integration of IoT devices. The devices include routers, integrated access devices, routing switches, multiplexers, cloud services and resources, and various wide-area network access devices.

Furthermore, the proximity of users allows the use of available resources on satellite internet and by connecting directly to the network edge, Satellite Internet will enable billions of connected IoT devices to run compute-intensive applications in real-time in end-user industries.

Hence, such factors drive market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The increasing deployment of 5G networks is an emerging trend influencing the global satellite internet market growth.

Communication service providers and network equipment manufacturers show increasing interest in deploying 5G communication standards, which offer higher bandwidth compared to previous standards, such as second-generation (2G), third-generation (3G), and fourth-generation (4G) networks.

Furthermore, 5G networks offer ultra-fast, low-latency internet connectivity, which allows companies to improve their performance.

Hence, such trends boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The influence of bad weather on satellite internet is a major challenge impeding the growth of the global satellite internet market.

There are some satellite internet systems, which shut down when the weather gets too hot. For instance, Starlink, one of SpaceX Exploration Technologies Corp, developed and operated a satellite internet constellation that shuts down when the temperature reaches 122 degrees Fahrenheit and restarts when the temperature drops to 104 degrees Fahrenheit.

Thus, it is quite a challenge for people living in hot climates, and the temperature limitation could effectively render satellite internet systems useless during periods of high temperature.

This forces vendors to focus on developing satellite internet systems that can easily adjust to different climatic conditions.

Hence, bad weather can be a major limiting factor for the growth of the global satellite internet market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Satellite Internet Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the satellite internet market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the satellite internet market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the satellite internet market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of satellite internet market vendors

The narrowband-internet of things (NB-IoT) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 31.01% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,841.04 million. This narrowband-internet of things (NB-IoT) market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (automotive, energy and utilities, healthcare, agriculture, and others), application (smart meters, smart parking, trackers, alarms and detectors, and wearable devices), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing adoption of smart city initiatives and connected devices is notably driving market growth.

The 5G Internet of Things (IoT) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 106.67% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 77,586.17 million. This 5G IoT market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (5G non-standalone and 5G standalone), component (hardware, services, platform, and connectivity), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The rising adoption of 5G is notably driving market growth.

Satellite Internet Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.85% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,476.69 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 16.46 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key countries US, China, Japan, Russia, and France, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ASELSAN AS, AT and T Inc., AXESS Network Solutions S.L., Cobham Ltd., EchoStar Corp., General Dynamics Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Hytera Communications Corp. Ltd., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Indra Sistemas SA, Inmarsat Global Ltd., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo Spa, Marlink SAS, Raytheon Technologies Corp., SES SA, Singapore Telecommunications Ltd., SITA, Space Exploration Technologies Corp., Thaicom Public Co. Ltd., Thales Group, and Viasat Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global satellite internet market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global satellite internet market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Non-commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Non-commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Non-commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Non-commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Non-commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 K -band - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

-band - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 48: Chart on K-band - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on K-band - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on K-band - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on K-band - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 X-band - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on X-band - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on X-band - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on X-band - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on X-band - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 L-band - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on L-band - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on L-band - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on L-band - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on L-band - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 C-band - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on C-band - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on C-band - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on C-band - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on C-band - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 67: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 69: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 111: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 112: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 117: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 ASELSAN AS

Exhibit 119: ASELSAN AS - Overview



Exhibit 120: ASELSAN AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: ASELSAN AS - Key offerings

12.4 EchoStar Corp.

Exhibit 122: EchoStar Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 123: EchoStar Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: EchoStar Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 125: EchoStar Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: EchoStar Corp. - Segment focus

12.5 General Dynamics Corp.

Exhibit 127: General Dynamics Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 128: General Dynamics Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: General Dynamics Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 130: General Dynamics Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: General Dynamics Corp. - Segment focus

12.6 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 132: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 135: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Hytera Communications Corp. Ltd.

Exhibit 137: Hytera Communications Corp. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Hytera Communications Corp. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Hytera Communications Corp. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 140: Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 143: Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 Indra Sistemas SA

Exhibit 144: Indra Sistemas SA - Overview



Exhibit 145: Indra Sistemas SA - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Indra Sistemas SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: Indra Sistemas SA - Segment focus

12.10 Inmarsat Global Ltd.

Exhibit 148: Inmarsat Global Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Inmarsat Global Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 150: Inmarsat Global Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: Inmarsat Global Ltd. - Segment focus

12.11 L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 152: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 153: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 154: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 155: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 Marlink SAS

Exhibit 157: Marlink SAS - Overview



Exhibit 158: Marlink SAS - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: Marlink SAS - Key offerings

12.13 Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Exhibit 160: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 162: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 163: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.

Exhibit 165: Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 166: Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 167: Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. - Segment focus

12.15 SITA

Exhibit 169: SITA - Overview



Exhibit 170: SITA - Product / Service



Exhibit 171: SITA - Key offerings

12.16 Thales Group

Exhibit 172: Thales Group - Overview



Exhibit 173: Thales Group - Business segments



Exhibit 174: Thales Group - Key news



Exhibit 175: Thales Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 176: Thales Group - Segment focus

12.17 Viasat Inc.

Exhibit 177: Viasat Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 178: Viasat Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 179: Viasat Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 180: Viasat Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 181: Viasat Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 182: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 183: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 184: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 185: Research methodology



Exhibit 186: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 187: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 188: List of abbreviations

