Satellite Internet Market to grow by USD 4.48 billion between 2022 - 2027, Growth Driven by Growing Usage of IoT devices - Technavio

Market Challenge -

The influence of bad weather on satellite internet is a major challenge impeding the growth of the global satellite internet market.

There are some satellite internet systems, which shut down when the weather gets too hot. For instance, Starlink, one of SpaceX Exploration Technologies Corp, developed and operated a satellite internet constellation that shuts down when the temperature reaches 122 degrees Fahrenheit and restarts when the temperature drops to 104 degrees Fahrenheit.

Thus, it is quite a challenge for people living in hot climates, and the temperature limitation could effectively render satellite internet systems useless during periods of high temperatures.

This forces vendors to focus on developing satellite internet systems that can easily adjust to different climatic conditions.

Hence, bad weather can be a major limiting factor for the growth of the global satellite internet market during the forecast period.

The satellite internet market is segmented by End-user (Commercial and Non-commercial), Type (K-band, X-band, L-band, and C-band), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

By End-user, the market share growth by the commercial segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Governments worldwide are increasingly investing in satellite broadband technology to provide broadband services in all regions and depend only on frontline technology to connect rural areas to the broadband network in the segment. For example, in September 2022 , Hughes Communications India announced the commercial release of the HTS internet service in India , which combines ground-based Hughes Jupiter Platform technology with the K-band satellite frequency on GSAT-29 and GSAT-11. The service is operated by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) to provide high-speed internet connectivity all over India . Hence, such factors drive segment growth during the forecast period.

will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Governments worldwide are increasingly investing in satellite broadband technology to provide broadband services in all regions and depend only on frontline technology to connect rural areas to the broadband network in the segment. For example, in , Hughes Communications India announced the commercial release of the HTS internet service in , which combines ground-based Hughes Jupiter Platform technology with the K-band satellite frequency on GSAT-29 and GSAT-11. The service is operated by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) to provide high-speed internet connectivity all over . Hence, such factors drive segment growth during the forecast period. By Geography, North America is estimated to contribute 45% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. View the FREE Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the Satellite Internet Market:

ASELSAN AS, AT and T Inc., AXESS Network Solutions S.L., Cobham Ltd., EchoStar Corp., General Dynamics Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Hytera Communications Corp. Ltd., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Indra Sistemas SA, Inmarsat Global Ltd., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo Spa, Marlink SAS, Raytheon Technologies Corp., SES SA, Singapore Telecommunications Ltd., SITA, Space Exploration Technologies Corp., Thaicom Public Co. Ltd., Thales Group, Viasat Inc.

