Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Market to record USD 3.91 Bn incremental growth; Evolving Opportunities with Airbus Group SE and ArianeGroup -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Market by Application, Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to Technavio, the market will observe an incremental growth of USD 3.91 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. To estimate the size of the report, the analysts at Technavio have considered various factors including the volume of air passengers and freight traffic, revenue generated by aerospace and defense companies, defense budgets, GDP growth, capital investments by airlines, and crude oil price fluctuation among others. Discover market potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted exclusively in this market study. Download Free PDF Sample Report Here

Major Vendors in the Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Market:

Airbus Group SE: The company offers satellite manufacturing and launching services such as manufacturing of wind sensing satellite Aeolus and pollution monitoring satellite Sentinel 5P.

The company offers satellite manufacturing and launching services such as manufacturing of wind sensing satellite Aeolus and pollution monitoring satellite Sentinel 5P. ArianeGroup: The company offers satellite manufacturing and launching services such as production and launching of environmental monitoring satellite Envisat.

The company offers satellite manufacturing and launching services such as production and launching of environmental monitoring satellite Envisat. Axelspace Corp.: The company offers satellite manufacturing and launching services such as AxelLiner for manufacturing micro satellites.

The company offers satellite manufacturing and launching services such as AxelLiner for manufacturing micro satellites. Blue Origin Enterprises LP: The company offers satellite manufacturing and launching services such as New Shepard.

The company offers satellite manufacturing and launching services such as New Shepard. GeoOptics Inc.: The company offers satellite manufacturing and launching services such as commercial satellites and next generation air craft launch.

The company offers satellite manufacturing and launching services such as commercial satellites and next generation air craft launch. Honeywell International Inc.: The company offers satellite manufacturing and launching services such as manufacturing satellite hardware.

The company offers satellite manufacturing and launching services such as manufacturing satellite hardware. Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.: The company offers satellite manufacturing and launching services for commercial satellites such as AMOS series.

The company offers satellite manufacturing and launching services for commercial satellites such as AMOS series. Leidos Holdings Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Maxar Technologies Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Key Growth Driver:

The market is driven by the reduction in associative launch cost. Several companies that offer launch services for satellites are investing in R&D to develop cost-effective launch systems. Also, the highly competitive nature of the satellite industry is resulting in a decrease in the cost of launching satellites. For instance, before the release of the Ariane 6 rocket in 2020, Arianespace, which is a part of ArianeGroup, has decided to decrease its satellite launch fee by 40% to compete with SpaceX. The decision was a strategic move as the company was contending for two major launch contracts in APAC, which were scheduled for release in 2019. Besides, the advent of reusable satellite launch vehicles such as the Falcon 9, which is offered by SpaceX, is also decreasing the total cost of satellite launches. As a result of these factors, the size of the global satellite manufacturing and launch market is expected to increase over the forecast period. Get highlights into the impact of drivers, trends, and challenges on the growth of the market. Download Free Sample Report Now

Segmentation Analysis:

Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Communication satellite - size and forecast 2021-2026

Military surveillance - size and forecast 2021-2026

Earth observation satellite - size and forecast 2021-2026

Navigation satellite - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

The communication satellite segment will have the largest share of the market. The surging demand for new satellites due to the rapid expansion of coverage area for mobile data services is driving the growth of the segment. Also, the expansion of satellite broadband internet services and an increase in the demand for direct-to-home (DTH) services are contributing to the growth of the segment.

Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Satellite launch - size and forecast 2021-2026

Launch services - size and forecast 2021-2026

The satellite launch segment accounted for maximum revenue generation in the market in 2021. The increasing demand for satellites for a plethora of applications ranging from military surveillance, communications, and navigation to earth observation is driving the grow of the segment. In addition, increased investments by several countries in the development of indigenous satellite programs is contributing to the segment's growth.

Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America will account for 37% of the global market share over the forecast period. The presence of prominent satellite manufacturing and launch firms such as NASA and SpaceX has propelled the satellite industry in North America.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

