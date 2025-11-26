Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Systems Market to Reach $130.2 billion, Globally, by 2033 at 18.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Systems Market by Satellite Type (Large Satellite, Medium-sized Satellite, and Small Satellite), Application (Communication Satellite, Earth Observation Satellite, Navigation Satellite, Military Surveillance, and Others), Orbit Type (LEO, MEO, and GEO), and End User (Commercial and Government): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the "satellite manufacturing and launch systems market" was valued at $24 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $130.2 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 18.7% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime Determinants of Growth

The growth of the satellite manufacturing and launch systems market is primarily driven by increasing demand for high-speed communication, global connectivity, and Earth observation services across various sectors including defense, agriculture, and environmental monitoring. Advancements in miniaturized satellite technology and reusable launch vehicles are making space access more cost-effective, encouraging both government and private investments. Rising interest in space exploration and satellite internet services, such as low-Earth orbit (LEO) constellations, further accelerates market growth. In addition, growing security concerns and the need for real-time data collection are prompting defense agencies and commercial players to expand their satellite infrastructure, fueling market expansion.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $24 billion Market Size in 2033 $130.2 billion CAGR 18.7 % No. of Pages in Report 405 Segments covered Satellite Type, Application, Orbit Type, End User, and Region. Drivers Surge in Demand for Satellite-Based Service Rise in Government and Private Investment Expansion of Commercial Space Activities Opportunity Increase in Demand for Satellite Internet and 5G Connectivity Rise in Interest in Deep Space Exploration Restraints High Initial Investment and Development Costs Stringent Regulatory and Compliance Requirements

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War Scenario

The Russia-Ukraine war has significantly impacted the satellite manufacturing and launch systems market, reshaping global dynamics. Sanctions imposed on Russia have disrupted its space industry, leading to the loss of 90% of its launch service contracts and substantial financial setbacks for Roscosmos. This decline has opened opportunities for alternative providers in the U.S., Europe, India, and Japan to capture market share.

The conflict has highlighted the strategic importance of satellite communications in warfare, as evidenced by Ukraine's reliance on commercial services such as Starlink. Consequently, European nations are striving to reduce dependence on U.S. providers by investing in indigenous satellite networks such as OneWeb and IRIS². Overall, the war has accelerated the diversification and localization of satellite capabilities worldwide.

The large satellite segment held the highest market share in 2023.

On the basis of satellite type, the large satellite segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global satellite manufacturing and launch systems market revenue. This is due to its extensive applications across communication, Earth observation, navigation, and defense sectors. Large satellites offer higher payload capacity, greater power, and longer operational life, making them ideal for missions that require high-resolution imaging, global broadcasting, or secure military communications. Governments and space agencies continue to invest heavily in large satellite programs to support national security, scientific research, and infrastructure monitoring. In addition, their ability to carry multiple instruments and serve multiple functions makes them a cost-effective solution for long-term space missions.

The communication satellite segment dominated the market in 2023.

On the basis of application, the communication satellite segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global satellite manufacturing and launch systems market revenue. This is due to the rise in global demand for internet connectivity, television broadcasting, mobile communication, and secure military communication networks. Satellites play a critical role in delivering communication services to remote and underserved areas where terrestrial infrastructure is limited. However, the small satellite segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 20.0% from 2023 to 2033, This is due to the Advancements in miniaturization technologies have made it possible to develop compact satellites that are both cost-effective and efficient. These satellites are ideal for applications such as Earth observation, communication, and scientific research, offering a flexible and affordable alternative to larger satellites.

The LEO segment held the major share of the market in 2023.

On the basis of orbit type, the LEO segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than half of the global satellite manufacturing and launch systems market revenue. This is due to lower launch costs, faster data transmission, and rising use in communication, Earth observation, and satellite internet services. However, the MEO segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 21.5% from 2023 to 2033, This is due to its strategic advantages. Positioned between Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and Geostationary Orbit (GEO), MEO satellites offer a balance of lower latency and broader coverage, making them ideal for applications like global navigation systems (e.g., GPS), broadband internet, and defense communications.

The commercial segment dominated the market in 2023.

On the basis of end user, the commercial segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global satellite manufacturing and launch systems market revenue. This is primarily due to increase in demand for satellite-based services across various sectors, including telecommunications, Earth observation, and internet connectivity. The rise of digital technologies and the need for high-speed internet access, especially in remote and underserved regions, are significant factors propelling the demand for commercial satellites. However, the government segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 21.1% from 2023 to 2033, This is due to the increased investments in defense, surveillance, and communication infrastructure. Governments worldwide are enhancing their satellite capabilities for national security, disaster management, and environmental monitoring.

North America held the major share of the market in 2023.

On the basis of region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting more than one-third of the global satellite manufacturing and launch systems market revenue. This is due to substantial government funding, robust private sector innovation, and the presence of major industry players like SpaceX, Lockheed Martin, and Northrop Grumman. The U.S. government's significant investments in defense and space exploration, coupled with the rapid growth of commercial satellite applications such as broadband internet and Earth observation, have propelled the region's dominance.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 21.2% from 2023 to 2033, this is due to increased investments by countries such as China, India, and Japan, coupled with rising demand for communication and Earth observation satellites. The region's emphasis on developing advanced satellite technologies and expanding launch capabilities has significantly contributed to this rapid growth. Supportive government policies and collaborations with private enterprises have further accelerated the market's expansion in Asia-Pacific.

Leading Market Players: -

Airbus SE

ArianeGroup

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Maxar Technologies Inc.

Blue Origin

SpaceX

Boeing

Northrop Grumman

ISRO

Rocket Lab

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global satellite manufacturing and launch systems market. These players have adopted different strategies such as expansion and product launch to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

