Satellite Market size to grow by USD 14.52 billion from 2023 to 2028; Accelerating demand for satellite navigation equipment to drive the growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The satellite market is expected to grow by USD 14.52 billion from 2023 to 2028. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 3.31% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by end-user (civil and defense), type (large, medium satellite, and small satellite), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Satellite Market 2024-2028

Accelerating demand for satellite navigation equipment is a key factor driving market growth. For mission profiles, such as surveillance, reconnaissance, and navigation, it is generally necessary to use satellites. In addition, several projects will make possible market opportunities for command-and-control solutions that monitor these satellites. As a result, there is growing attention to the development of adequate command and control systems locally.

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the satellite market: AAC Clyde Space AB, Airbus SE, Ball Corp., EnduroSat, Eutelsat SA, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., Intelsat US LLC, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leidos Holdings Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Maxar Technologies Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., OHB SE, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Safran SA, Sierra Nevada Corp., Space Exploration Technologies Corp., Terran Orbital Corp., Thales Group, and The Boeing Co.

Satellite Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 2.94% YOY growth in 2024.

Market Dynamics:

Major Trend

Growing satellite-based telemetry applications is a major trend in the market.

There has been a growing demand for satellite-borne telemetry coupled with the need to ensure reliable infrastructure.

The US also set up a satellite control network for the Air Force to monitor and perform launch and orbit tracking of its satellites, as well as various Defense Department satellites.

Significant Challenge

The high cost of satellite hardware and components is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

Satellites are getting bigger, and more complicated, and they're going up in price. To build such a complex machine, it will take a lot of resources and financial assistance for the design, manufacture, launch, and monitoring of satellites.

In addition, it costs more than 1.5 million dollars a year to run the satellite at 36 MHz bandwidth.



Keg Segments:

The market share growth of the civil segment will be significant during the forecast period. Satellites are an essential part of every economy, contributing to the development of infrastructure for businesses, governments telecommunications, and space industries. Civilian users, in particular scientists and explorers, are offered it by the GPS receiver manufacturers. In addition, satellites are also used in civil aviation and help to ensure the best possible navigation services for overflight information regions.



Satellite Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.31% Market Growth 2024-2028 USD 14.52 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.94 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, China, Japan, Russia, and France Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

